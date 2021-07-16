Alesha Dixon on feeling vulnerable during lockdown, finding balance as a mum, and her must-have beauty products

Describing the last year and a half as an “emotional roller-coaster”, Alesha Dixon says that juggling work commitments and being mum to daughters Azura, 7, and Anaya, who turns two in August, has been a real challenge.

“With two kids in lockdown, it did really feel like you just had to take it one day at a time,” Dixon says on the phone from Sydney where she was living with husband Azuka Ononye and the children while filming Australia’s Got Talent, until production was suspended due to pandemic restrictions. “With homeschooling and a baby waking up in the middle of the night, running a full-time kitchen, cleaning a house, still trying to work…”

The queen of TV talent shows (she’s been a judge on the British and US editions, as well as Strictly Come Dancing) spent the first two UK lockdowns at home in London and says she tried to count her blessings whenever she felt overwhelmed.

“There have been moments in the year where I’ve felt nothing but gratitude, and felt blessed and really tried to just focus on all the good things. But, of course, I’ve also had moments where it’s been very sad, and we’ve all felt vulnerable and a bit afraid.”

Now, the former Mis-Teeq singer, 42, is adding another string to her bow with the launch of NobleBlu, a range of five supplements, which she hopes will be “a fantastic service to people on their wellness journeys”.

What has Dixon’s own wellness journey been like? “The older I’ve got, particularly when I got into my 30s and then became a mum for the first time, I think my priorities really, really changed. When you carry a human being, you suddenly become in awe and very tuned in, and [realise] how amazing the human body is. I’d say it’s probably from that moment that I really started to try and get a little bit more structure, [making] wellness a priority rather than a sort of secondary thought.”

The range includes skin-boosting beauty capsules, and it sounds as though Dixon wants to follow in the footsteps of the celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow, whose hugely successful Goop empire has seen her transition from actor to lifestyle guru.

“Skincare is an area that I’m really interested in,” says the singer, who recently revealed she’ll be releasing new music after a five-year hiatus. “With NobleBlu, I feel like it’s one of those things that can organically grow. Hopefully it will one day be like a one-stop-shop for all things wellness.”

NobleBlu Beauty

NobleBlu Beauty, £35 for 30 capsules

Make-up, she admits, is not her area of expertise, though she’s passionate about her favourite products.

“Do you know the problem with getting your make-up done all the time by a professional? You don’t do it yourself! Still to this day – this is shocking – I can’t put a false eyelash on, so I don’t even bother.

“I keep it really simple on my days off. My make-up artist always says to me, ‘If in doubt, just go for really lovely highlighter, make sure you highlight all those key areas, so you look dewy and glowy’. I think that always works.”

How does Dixon get her gorgeous glow? Here, she shares her skincare and make-up essentials…

Sisley Black Rose Cream Mask

Sisley Black Rose Cream Mask, £119

“I love Sisley Black Rose, it’s a face mask. I tend to wear it more like a day cream, because I love it so much, that’s a staple.”

Elizabeth Arden The Original Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant

Elizabeth Arden The Original Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant, £23.80, Escentual

“I’ve been using it for years. I’m so obsessed with it I tend to have one in every room at home, because I’m always afraid I’m going to run out!”

Omorovicza Miracle Facial Oil

Omorovicza Miracle Facial Oil, £85, Space NK

“This is by a brand from Budapest, I use it at night. I’m getting into a really good routine of making sure that I always wash my face before I go to bed, I put serum on, then a mask and then I’ll put the miracle oil on.”

Tom Ford Traceless Foundation Stick

Tom Ford Traceless Foundation Stick, £66

“I love this because I don’t like make-up that feels too heavy. I like to look a little bit dewy, I don’t like it when it’s too matte. This, because it’s more like a cream, is really nice.”

Estee Lauder Double Wear Radiant Concealer

Estee Lauder Double Wear Radiant Concealer, £25

“Estee Lauder concealer is really lovely, because it’s quite creamy and not too dry.”

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow, £17, Boots

“I’m more of a lip liner type of person, with a bit of lip gloss on top. I really love the Fenty lip glosses. They’re absolutely amazing, I’m obsessed with them at the moment.”