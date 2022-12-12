Alex Scott told not to promote clothing brand by BBC during World Cup coverage

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alex Scott has been told by the BBC that she cannot promote fashion brands on her social platform while presenting World Cup coverage.

Last week, the former England footballer, 38, shared a photograph of herself on Instagram wearing an orange suit from Reiss, where she is a brand ambassador.

In the photograph, Scott was sitting down in the BBC studio in Qatar, where she is presenting.

The suit featured a single-breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers. Scott paired the look with silver high heels.

Scott originally tagged Reiss in the photo and captioned it: “Work Vibing World Cup stuff with @bbcfootball @bbcsport.”

However, the caption has now been edited to remove the Reiss tag.

A BBC spokesman told The Daily Mail that it had addressed the issue with the broadcaster directly.

“We have spoken with Alex, who has removed the tag and will not be repeating this,” they said.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Reiss and Scott for comment.

The issue comes after Scott last month wore the OneLove armband ahead of England’s first match against Iran, after Fifa banned players from donning the band.

Scott was speaking before the game when she wore the armband, which was introduced by the Dutch football association for the captains of 10 European nations to wear at Nations League games and at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The OneLove campaign was introduced before Euro 2020 to promote diversity and inclusion and celebrate LGBTQ+ rights. Homosexuality between men is illegal in Qatar.

Fifa had threatened to issue yellow cards to any player wearing the multi-coloured armband.