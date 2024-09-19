Alexa Chung is creative director for Barbour’s AW24 collection

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.



Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives Kelly Rissman US News Reporter Find out more

Model and presenter Alexa Chung has taken on the role of creative director and designer for Barbour’s new collection, entitled ‘The Edit, by Alexa Chung’.

It marks Chung’s fifth collaboration with the brand – and it’s being billed as her ‘most personal’ Barbour collection yet.

The style icon, 40, has long been an endorser of the brand’s iconic British wax jackets, and for this autumn/winter she has collaborated closely with Barbour’s in-house team to create a fresh take on the vintage styles.

The collection includes quilted and wax jackets, cardigans, shirts and, a new addition for Chung, wellington boots. Each item is named after her close friends and family, making it her most personal collaboration to date.

Chung first rose to fame as a style ‘it girl’ of the early Noughties, hailed for her inimitable style and witty personality, with Vogue’s Anna Wintour calling her “a phenomenon”.

Her fashion is known for being quintessentially British, with an eclectic spin on whatever looks she puts together – and her influence is undeniable. When Chung wore a Barbour jacket to Glastonbury Festival, she sparked a new wave of demand for the classic style.

For this collection, Chung reflected on her lifelong connection with Barbour, noting: “I am so pleased to be exploring a new chapter with Barbour. Designing this collection was a total joy.

“My intention was to create something immediate that reflects my wardrobe, interests and style in this moment, while staying true to the brand’s epic heritage.”

Born in rural Hampshire, Chung drew upon her childhood memories of horse rides through lush fields, as well as stomping through the mud at Glastonbury over the years.

As creative director of the collection, she promised to bring her long-standing relationship with Barbour into every piece.

See the full collection in-store and online at Barbour.com.