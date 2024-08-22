Skinny jeans are back – here’s how to style them

Support truly

There’s nothing more controversial among the generations than skinny jeans. They stir up a set of mixed emotions. For some, they represent the golden age of fashion, when a fool-proof style would go with any oversized Tee. For others, connotations of millennial drunken days and Catfish and the Bottlemen spring to mind.

One thing is indisputable: they’re having a revival. Whether you’re over the moon or beyond anguished by this revelation – we hear from fashion experts on how to style them – no matter your generation.

open image in gallery Skinny jeans cropped up throughout A/W catwalks (Alamy/PA)

Look for elastane-cotton blends

Once upon a time, skinny jeans were nothing but thick cotton denim, nicknamed “drainpipes” for a reason – they were fixedly rigid. However, times have changed, and elastane-cotton blends now mean you can move and breathe in your skinny jeans.

“Don’t take the word skinny too literally,” says celebrity stylist Ellis Ranson, “They need to be tight but not cutting off any circulation – we only look as good as we feel, and when we sit down we don’t want to have to undo any buttons.”

open image in gallery Alexa Chung made skinny jeans a cult classic in the 2010s (Alamy/PA)

Celebrity stylist, Flick Bartlett says to “think slim, not skinny, and always do the sitting-down test!” The waistband should stay in the same place as when you’re standing.

When it comes to shapes, “Mid or high-rise jeans are often more comfortable and provide better support,” says Nick Drewe, founder of Wethrift, and “low-rise jeans can be restrictive.” And one word of advice for elastane-cotton blends: never tumble-dry them.

open image in gallery (Tommy Hilfiger/PA)

TH Flex Como Mid Rise Skinny Jeans, £45, Tommy Hilfiger

1. Indie Sleaze

Nineties and Noughties fashion trends have been slowly creeping back into fashion. The return of Indie Sleaze has seen skinny jeans and ballet pumps make a return, influenced by the recent Amy Winehouse biopic.

If you’re inspired by the rock ‘n’ roll fashion of the early Noughties from London it-girls like Alexa Chung, team your skinny jeans with hyper-oversized silhouettes. “A great way to channel this look is with a leather jacket, band T-shirt and mesh pumps,” says Bartlett.

open image in gallery Alexa Chung now pairs skinny jeans with bold prints and patterns (Alamy/PA)

To dial up the sophistication of your look, take inspiration from present-day Alexa Chung, says Drewe. “Pair your skinny jeans with a striped shirt and layer with a trench coat for the ultimate Parisian style.”

open image in gallery (New Look/PA)

New Look Dark Grey Cotton ‘Doors’ Slogan Print Acid Wash Crew Neck T-Shirt, £6 (was £19.99)

open image in gallery (Urban Outfitters/PA)

BDG Dex Brown Faux Leather Workwear Jacket, £79, Urban Outfitters

open image in gallery (Mint Velvet/PA)

Mint Velvet Black Mesh Ballet Pumps, £99

2. Prim and proper

Despite returning to the mainstream catwalks this year, skinny jeans have long been a favourite of the Princess of Wales. A staple silhouette in Kate’s wardrobe, fashion designer Amanda Wakeley OBE says you can pair your skinny jeans with a crisp white shirt and trainers.

Alternatively, “Pair your skinny jeans with an oversized white shirt, trench coat, and a loafer for that clean, sophisticated look,” says Wakeley.

open image in gallery The Princess of Wales often sports skinny jeans with a casual top and tailored jacket (Alamy/PA)

If you’re more city-centred, Ranson suggests you “team your jeans with clean wardrobe staples, such as a cashmere vest or a plain T-shirt and blazer, and a simple pump for an easy day-to-day look.”

open image in gallery (Marks and Spencer/PA)

M&S Autograph Pure Cashmere Tipped Detail Knitted Vest, £69

open image in gallery (La Redoute/PA)

La Redoute Cotton Mix Trench Coat with Press-Stud Fastening, £49.50 (was £99)

open image in gallery (Office/PA)

Veja Campo Trainers White Natural Leather, £125, Office

3. Cool girl

Who said skinny jeans weren’t cool? Their return shows they’re not the millennial faux-pas they were once associated with.

To channel the ultimate cool-girl vibe, Bartlett says it’s all about balance, “Style an oversized white shirt (tucked in) with your skinnies. Add chunky jewellery, a studded leather belt and metallic kitten heels.”

open image in gallery Kate Moss always paired skinny jeans with rock chick accessories (Alamy/PA)

Wakeley says you can take inspiration from the ultimate cool-girl muses like Kate Moss, “She wears a vintage band T-shirt, a mannish jacket and high ankle boots that elongate the legs.

“Take inspiration from Balenciaga and wear [skinny jeans] with an oversized leather blouson jacket (look out for men’s ones in charity shops), with over-the-knee boots and a blanket-like scarf and sunglasses.”

open image in gallery (Zara/PA)

Zara Pack Of 2 Cowboy Boot Beaded Necklaces, £19.99

open image in gallery (Stradivarius/PA)

Stradivarius High-Heel Platform Sandals, £21.59 (was £35.99)

open image in gallery (Wolf 1834/PA)

Wolf Mimi Swirl Shoulder Bag With Scarf in Denim, £199