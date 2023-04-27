Into the blue: 4 ways to wear spring’s hottest colour trend

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The surprise spring hit of the season, statement blue is back, big time.

Sweeping the runways SS23, this stunning shade has been given star power at Jason Wu, Alexander McQueen and Alberta Ferretti – and it’s now making a splash on the high street.

“Cobalt blue has been all over the runways and I personally love it, as it’s a fun way to add vibrancy to your wardrobe,” says Nadine Merabi, creative director at Nadine Merabi.

“You can ease yourself in with daytime styles through accessories to add a small pop of colour. Alternatively, I would suggest to jump straight in with bold blazers and dresses!”

1. Blue blazer

“Cobalt blue is a fabulous and flattering shade that will make you feel empowered and always stand out from the crowd,” adds Merabi.

Indeed, as the trend for dopamine dressing continues, Cliff Bashforth, managing director of Colour Me Beautiful, says these vibrant, energetic brights “make the people around you smile and take notice as the new ‘confident you’ approaches.”

Whatever shade of blue you choose, the best blazers are oversized and will give your wardrobe some added vibrancy. Team with matching trousers for a head-to-toe tailored look.

Freemans Aniston Longline Blazer, Royal Blue, £55

Hush Kasia Blazer, Cobalt Blue, £149

2. Blue occasion wear

With the return to dressing up and wedding season coming into full swing, a cobalt blue dress worn with confidence is always going to get you noticed.

In terms of what to wear with it, for blonde hair, light eyes, Bashforth suggests lighter hues are best worn near your face. “Colours such as light grey, pastel pink or soft white will create balance and harmony.”

Translate this into fashion speak and we’re talking diamanté/silver jewellery, peachy pink lipstick, metallic or nude sandals, with a neutral clutch.

V by Very Curve V Neck Half Sleeve Textured Midi Dress – Blue, currently £26 (was £38), Very

Next Blue Pleated Occasion Long Line Sleeve Mini Dress, £85

3. Blue shirt dress midi

When it come to the shirt dress, designers are taking it to the max with midi lengths, easy-tie waists and collars, which can be worn three ways: Open for a plunge V-neck, closed, or peep neck. Super versatile, it could be your new hardest working staple.

Bashforth says if you do decide to opt for one of the bolder blues: “Try to reduce the contrast level by combining with stone, taupe or soft pink.”

Look for patterns and floral prints with a contrasting pastel hue to break up solids; or co-ordinate with canvas espadrilles, natural, light jewellery, woven cuff bracelets and pearl beaded necklaces – a time-honoured trick to enhance the complexion – and trending big time.

JD Williams Tie Waisted Shirt Dress, £38

Jasper Conran Delilah Linen Shirt Dress, Blue, £295

4. Blue heels

Stepping out in a pair of showy cobalt blue heels is the easiest way to brave blue – especially if you usually shy away from colour.

Not only will it lengthen your torso, but you can easily team with jeans, a flowing white skirt or maxi dress. Sapphire gems optional.

Kaleidoscope Cobalt Blue Cone Heel Shoe Boots, £49, Freemans

Sole Bliss Remy: Royal Suede, £199