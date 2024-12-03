Kate pays tribute to the late Queen in burgundy ensemble for Qatar state visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Princess of Wales paid homage to Queen Elizabeth II whilst sporting the colour of the season at Qatar’s state visit to Buckingham Palace.

The princess wore a monochromatic burgundy ensemble, with a long line coat by British designer Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen (who was also the mind behind her wedding dress) with leather gloves, pointed boots and a Chanel bag.

Kate finished the look with a tribute to the late Queen, by wearing a custom burgundy teardrop beret adorned with a bow by Sahar Millinery. The millinery is a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust, paying homage to the late Queen’s taste.

Kate’s hat was not the only tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. The princess also paid tribute to the late Queen by wearing a pair of her Bahrain pearl drop earrings, which Kate previously wore for the Trooping the Colour parade in celebration of the late Queen’s birthday on June 8th 2019.

The diamond-encrusted earrings are reportedly crafted from a shell containing seven pearls, which was a wedding gift to Elizabeth II from the ruler of Bahrain in 1947.

Alongside her Bahrain earrings, Kate paired the pearls with another piece passed down by the late Queen: a four-strand pearl choker, which she previously wore to Prince Philip’s funeral in April, 2021.

This striking pearl and diamond choker was commissioned to be created using a collection of cultured pearls gifted to the late monarch by the Japanese government. The piece was part of the Elizabeth II’s regular jewellery collection in the Eighties and Nineties, and was also worn by the late Princess Diana.

Kate’s last-minute appearance was down to Queen Camilla’s absence due to lingering effects of a chest infection. The princess joined Prince William to greet the Emir of Qatar and his wife on behalf of the King.

This is the first state visit that Kate has participated in since November 2023, where the princess welcomed the president and first lady of South Korea to Buckingham Palace.

Last year, Kate sported a striking monochromatic festive look in a red cape coat dress by Catherine Walker and a matching hat, Gianvito Rossi suede pumps, and a crimson Miu Miu clutch.

The Princess finished the look with her sapphire and diamond engagement ring and matching earrings.

This is the first of many festive appearances the Princess is making this month. The palace announced via Instagram that Kate will be attending the Together at Christmas Carol Service on Friday 6th December at Westminster Abbey, intended to ‘bring together inspiring people from across the UK’.