Wimbledon host launches sustainable leisurewear made from plastic bottles

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) has launched a range of eco-friendly leisure and performance wear, including clothing made almost entirely out of recycled plastic bottles.

The club, which is hosting this year’s Wimbledon Championships, created the new capsule collection in white and blue colours instead of Wimbledon’s signature purple and green to highlight sustainable sourcing.

The Activewear Sports collection, which was designed in-house, is made up of more than 100 items, including polo shirts, training tops, skirts, silk ties, Panama Hats and Wimbledon Championships towels, which are popular souvenirs.

As part of its pledge to deliver on environmental goals, the AELTC said it also produced an outfit made almost entirely from sustainable sources such as polyester fibres from recycled plastic.

Models pose in the 'Wimbledon Collection', a new premium leisure and performance wear line created by The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) and designed in-house just steps away from Centre Court in SW19, London (PA)

From 2022, the AELTC pledged that 99 per cent of the fabric used in the entire performance wear collection will be recycled, with each individual piece of clothing containing the equivalent of up to 20 plastic bottles.

David Hewitt, head of retail for the club, said the commitment to using sustainable sourcing showed “the pride we have in our Collection”.

He added: “It’s the right thing to do, in this year of all years, and we are delighted to be helping to show how it can be done.”

According to This Is Money, Wimbledon is considering opening a store in London to showcase its new sports and clothing ranges. The club drafted Hewitt, who formerly ran luxury brand Daks on Bond Street, to spearhead its retail plans.

Hewitt told the publication that there was “huge” potential for selling the range globally at similar prices to brands such as Barbour, adding that there are long-term plans to supply wholesale to other retailers.

He said the clothing range aimed to promote “the entire ethos of Wimbledon”, quoting the club’s strapline “In Pursuit of Greatness”.

Additional reporting by PA