How to avoid allergic reactions to jewellery

Jewellery has the power to transform any outfit, and while the metallics trend is in full force, investing in the highest quality jewellery is not always possible.

But affordable jewellery can sometimes come with unwanted side effects such as redness, irritation and those tell-tale itchy bumps that signal a metal allergy.

Sensitivity to jewellery doesn’t mean you have to forgo statement pieces altogether. With the right hypoallergenic choices and a few expert-approved tips, you can accessorise until your heart’s content – without the irritation.

Most common metals to trigger an allergic reaction

There are some metals that are harsher on the skin than others.

“The most common metal to cause a reaction is nickel, which is often found in lower quality precious metals,” says jewellery expert Nilesh Rakholia at Abelini.

“The best way to avoid a jewellery allergy is to opt for hypoallergenic options. This is usually jewellery that contains no nickel or not enough nickel to cause any irritation,” says Rakholia. “The most common hypoallergenic metals are rhodium-plated sterling silver, nickel-free sterling silver, platinum and 18-karat gold or above.”

“Allergies are subjective to each individual so there is no set rule, but there are a few ways to recognise jewellery which is and isn’t hypoallergenic when shopping in-store and online for your precious pieces.”

How to test your jewellery before wear

There are a few tricks you can use to check what jewellery is and isn’t hypoallergenic.

“Take the time to read the descriptions, especially if it’s an expensive or lifelong purchase such as a wedding or engagement ring. This will tell you the metals and stone types used, which will inform you how hypoallergenic the piece is,” explains Rakholia.

If you’re shopping in-person, a good way to test is to try the piece on whilst you’re looking around the shop. “Wear it for a short while and then wait a few days to see if any reaction occurs,” says Rakholia.

“It’s a good idea to do this when you don’t have any important plans coming up in the next few days in case you do have a reaction.

“If you do notice an allergic reaction occurs, you should consult your doctor who may order a patch test which can identify the allergy, and then you’ll need to take extra care when buying jewellery in the future.”

Best metals and coatings for sensitive skin

While this may not be what everyone wants to hear, the purer the metal the better it is for sensitive skin – and pure metals happen to be expensive.

“The more expensive a piece of jewellery is, the less likely it is to contain metals such as nickel,” says Rakholia.

“However, sterling silver is a great option for those looking for quality yet affordable hypoallergenic jewellery.”

“White, rose, and even yellow gold are blended with other metals to enhance their strength,” says Skinfluencer’s Ridah Syed, from Pandora UK.

“The karat value of gold indicates the amount of pure gold in the piece, with higher karat yellow gold pieces having fewer additional alloyed metals. This makes them a favoured choice for those with sensitive skin.”

“Avoid gold-plated as this is mixed with other metals which can cause a reaction,” says Rakholia.

“Rose gold is a good choice as it’s a combination of pure gold and copper – neither metal is prone to cause irritation.”

The worst jewellery pieces to trigger reactions

There are certain pieces that are more likely to irritate you skin than others. “Earlobes and fingers are the most common places to experience allergic reactions – so earrings and rings are therefore the most common culprits,” says Rakholia.

As a general rule of thumb, costume jewellery or plated jewellery are more likely to cause reactions due to their mixed metal content.

“Any piercing jewellery is also more likely to cause a reaction because of the nature of it and it’s therefore always well worth investing in hypoallergenic pieces for your piercings,” advises Rakholia.

Home remedies for treating allergic reactions

“Experiencing contact dermatitis is a typical indicator of a metal allergy, often seen as a rash in areas where your skin has encountered the allergen,” says Syed.

The most important step for treating reactions to jewellery is to immediately remove the piece.

“Once you’ve taken off the piece you can treat the area with a lotion, choose something with calamine, petroleum or mineral oil to soothe the itching, ensuring you don’t have any reactions to any of these ingredients,” says Rakholia.

“Keeping the skin moisturised is important if you have dry, cracked skin.”

Rakholia also recommends taking antihistamines, but if it is more severe, you should consult a doctor.