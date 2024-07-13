All the best-dressed stars at billionaire Ambani wedding

Support truly

As the summer sun continues to beat down on cities around the world, many find themselves in the throes of wedding season, jetting from one festivity to the next – celebrities included.

This weekend, A-listers, Bollywood icons, business moguls, and political magnates will gather for a lavish love affair, the “wedding of the summer,” watching Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant say, “I do.” Ambani, the heir of India’s richest man, and Merchant have welcomed everyone from Kim Kardashian, Nick Jonas, and John Cena to Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani as their guests in Mumbai, India.

Invitees have already reveled in the days-long lush celebrations with a private pre-wedding Rihanna concert in March and a European escapade with stops in Portofino, Rome, and Cannes. Now, those permitted are readying themselves for a series of ceremonies hosted inside the Ambani home and the Jio World Convention Center.

Between traditional draping, careful embroidery, and purposeful color, so far, guests have stepped out in kaleidoscopic designs, honoring the work of the irrevocable work of fashion-makers in India. Men have sported spirited formalwear, while women have dressed in two-piece beaded couture, spinning a mod tone with accessories like aviator sunglasses and sneakers.

Here is a list of the best-dressed stars at the Ambani wedding.

Anant Ambani

open image in gallery Anant Ambani poses with his family at his wedding ( Getty )

The groom dazzled in a patterned red, white, and yellow kurta set and sneakers. Ambani’s top was adorned with a silver elephant brooch and metallic stitching.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

open image in gallery Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Ambani wedding in Mumbai ( Getty )

The “Sucker” singer opted for a bright baby pink Sabyasachi sherwani and Richard Mille watch, while the actress kept the warm-toned palette with a lehenga (a traditional Indian full-length skirt) and matching choli bra-top made by Tarun Tahiliani couture.

Kim Kardashian

Changing her recent bleach-blonde hair back to her classic pitch black, the 43-year-old donned a fiery red two-piece with long tassels adorning the bottom trim of her top. She paired the stunning ensemble with a dazzling crystal bindi.

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian with Khloe Kardashian ahead of the Ambani wedding ceremony ( Instagram/Kim Kardashian )

Khloe Kardashian

For the July 12 Ambani event, Khloe exuded an angelic aura in a white and gold long-sleeved ensemble. Layered necklaces lined her chest, while beautiful beading danced around the hem of her skirt.

John Cena

open image in gallery John Cena dons a blue sherwani with gold detailing at the Ambani wedding ( Getty )

The 47-year-old professional wrestler brought his hands together, posing in a blue sherwani with gold floral detailing crowning the tops of his shoulders. The top was teamed with loose cream-colored pants and pointed-toe brown shoes.

Varun Dhawan

open image in gallery Dhawan dons a maroon kurta at the Ambani wedding ( AFP via Getty Images )

Dhawan flashed a smile on the coral carpet in a kurta set with a maroon unbuttoned top, white pants, black shoes, and a long patchwork scarf thrown around his neck.

Arjun Kapoor

open image in gallery Kapoor sported tinted shades at the Ambani wedding ( AFP via Getty Images )

Kapoor’s look was gold (literally). The 29-year-old on-screen star squinted at the cameras through his tinted shades, which he paired with a sequined gold kurta set embellished with the phrase, “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai,” translating to “It’s My Friend’s Wedding.”

Ananya Panday

open image in gallery Panday dressed in a vibrant yellow lehenga for the Ambani wedding ( AFP via Getty Images )

In a vibrant yellow lehenga set embellished with strokes of sequins, Panday shimmered in the camera flash. To complete the lively look, the Bollywood star prioritized comfort with a pair of white sneakers tied under her ankle-length skirt.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali

open image in gallery The brother-sister duo were each other’s dates to the Ambani wedding ( AFP via Getty Images )

The brother-sister duo accompanied each other to the Ambani wedding in contrasting color palettes. Khan donned a pink Simar Dugal lehenga next to Ali in all black formalwear.

Disha Patani

open image in gallery Bollywood actress wears a butter yellow lehenga to the Ambani wedding ceremony ( AFP via Getty Images )

The 32-year-old actress added a pinch of butter yellow on the carpet, dressing in a lehenga with silver embellishments stitched through the light fabric.