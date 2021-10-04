Amber Heard and Helen Mirren walk for L’Oreal at Paris Fashion Week

Amber Heard and Dame Helen Mirren appeared on the runway for the Le Defile L’Oreal Paris Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show on Sunday as part of Paris Fashion Week.

The 35-year-old Aquaman actor wore a pale pink jumpsuit with a plunging v-neck, dramatic feathered detail on the shoulders and split sleeves, while 76-year-old Mirren wore a fitted black suit with embellished with sequins, platform heels and striking thick, black eyeliner.

The pair were joined on the catwalk by fellow L’Oreal ambassador Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who wore a white and cream Grecian-style, floor-length gown, Cuban singer Camila Cabello, and Australian actor Katherine Langford as part of the event to launch the French cosmetics brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 range.

The women were accompanied by a series of models and dancers for the biannual event, which took place at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.

Heard’s appearance comes just months after she announced that she had become a mother for the first time.

In July, she revealed that she had welcomed her daughter, named Oonagh Paige, via surrogate earlier that year.

The Texan-native shared a portrait of her and Oonagh on Instagram, stating that she represented “the beginning of the rest of my life”.

She added that she’d made the decision to have a child four years previously and that she’d wanted to do this “on my own terms”.

She said: “I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalised to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

The actor is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with former husband Johnny Depp, after a High Court judge ruled that he subjected her to domestic abuse on twelve occasions.

He has since launched a $50m defamation lawsuit against Heard.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.