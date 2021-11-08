Amy Winehouse dress worn for final stage performance sells for £180,000 at auction

The dress worn by Amy Winehouse for her final stage performance has sold at auction for £180,000, 16 times more than the original estimate.

The halter-neck mini dress, which was designed by stylist Naomi Parry, features neon green and black stripes.

Winehouse wore it to perform in Belgrade in June 2011, which was a month before her death at the age of 27.

The dress is just one of the many items that has gone on sale at Julien’s Auctions, which has raised more than £3m as a result of selling clothing, notes and accessories that belonged to Winehouse.

Other items that were included in the auction were a gold flame dress from Dolce & Gabbana that Winehouse wore on stage; it sold for £111,000, and a Temperley London jumpsuit worn by the singer for a performance marking Nelson Mandela’s 90th birthday, which sold for £90,000.

Additionally, a pair of peep toe high heels from Christian Louboutin sold for £28,000 and a Moschino handbag that Winehouse took to the Brit Awards in 2007, when she won best British female solo artist, was sold for £152,000.

Also on offer was a black Tina Kalivas slender fitting skirt with orange dots in a geometric pattern worn by the singer at the 50th annual GRAMMY Awards in 2008, where she won five awards.

A portion of the proceeds benefit The Amy Winehouse Foundation, which was established by the singer’s parents, Mitch and Janis Winehouse, to support young people who are battling with addiction.

Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning in July 2011.