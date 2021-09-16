An exhibition dedicated to Amy Winehouse’s distinctive style is opening at London’s Design Museum 10 years after her death.

Her style was beloved for its mix of short dresses with loud prints and 50s-inspired pencil skirts worn with polo shirts. She always completed the look with her towering bee-hive and winged eye-liner.

Amy: Beyond The Stage will be an immersive tour featuring the singer’s personal fashion items on display for the first time. It opens on 26 November 2021.

The collection includes Winehouse’s iconic outfits such as the yellow Preen dress and red Moschino bag that she wore to the 2007 Brits, as well as items including her first electric guitar and notebooks filled with handwritten lyrics.

The show features an installation designed by the artist Chiara Stephenson which was inspired by the Metropolis studio that Winehouse recorded her album Black To Black in.

It finishes with an immersive finale in a space the museum says is inspired by her Tears Dry On Their Own record. Computer-generated figures of Winehouse and handwritten material from her archive are turned into an animated experience by Studio Moross.

The Rehab singer, who won five Grammys in a single night at the 2008 awards, tragically died of alcohol poisoning aged 27 in 2011. The exhibition will mark a decade since her death.

Priya Khanchandani, the head of curatorial at the Design Museum, says the show will focus on Winehouse’s musicianship, fashion and inspiration drawn from 1960s American pop and jazz fused with soul and R&B.

Winehouse’s friend and stylist Naomi Parry also worked with the singer’s family and the museum on the show.

To celebrate the anniversary of Winehouse’s birthday and the launch of the exhibition, a hand painted mural designed by Studio Moross was unveiled on Camden High Street on 14 September. It will remain there for two weeks.

The exhibition comes after BBC documentary Reclaiming Amy aired this summer, offering her family’s take on her life and legacy.

Winehouse’s estate is also now working on releasing new early music by the singer, a musical stage production and a biopic.

Tickets are now on sale and available to purchase on the Design Museum website.