Everyone is obsessed with Ana de Armas’ No Time To Die dress - here’s where to get it

There have been numerous talking points surrounding the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die, but one rather unexpected thing that seems to have captured people’s interests is Ana de Armas’s dress.

In one scene in the film, the Cuban actor, who plays a trainee agent, joins Daniel Craig for a special mission at a glamorous black tie party.

In the scene, de Armas wears a navy blue silk, floor-length gown that features an open back and a plunging neckline. It also has a thigh-high slit.

On social media, many of the film’s viewers have written fervently about the gown and asked where they can find it.

“Watched 007 No Time To Die yesterday with my in -laws and I just want to say… i need Ana de Armas’ dress,” tweeted one person.

Another simply wrote: “That Ana De Armas dress..... OH MY GOD!!!”

Some people went so far as to say that it was one of the film’s highlights.

“Well No Time To Die inexplicably turns into a boring drama midway, but at least they gave us Ana de Armas suaving it up in that dress [sic],” wrote one person.

“Saw the new James Bond film. All I have to say is Ana de Armas in that blue dress? Yes,” added another.

The gown, which was designed by Australian label Michael Lo Sordo, is actually available to purchase on Net-a-Porter.

Priced at £995, the “Alexandra” gown is described as “elegant and daring” on the website.

“It’s the epitome of Bond Girl style. It’s made from silk-satin and has a plunging neckline and low-cut back framed by slim straps,” the description adds.

“The train pools beautifully at the floor and the thigh-grazing split reveals the perfect amount of skin.”

Michael Lo Sordo is known for his statement evening wear and sophisticated gowns that flatter the female body.