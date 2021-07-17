As any Sex and the City fan will know, the fashion is part of the fun. While news of a reboot might have divided fans, few can deny the excitement surrounding the return of Carrie Bradshaw and co in all of their glamorous ensembles.

Kim Cattrall, who played the sex-obsessed Samantha Jones in the series, will not be joining her former co-stars for the reboot, titled And Just Like That, which stars original cast-members Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Kristen Davis (Charlotte York), and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes). Grey’s Anatomy star Sara Ramírez will portray the show’s first non-binary character, a witty podcaster named Che Diaz.

The plot of the new show is not yet known, however, it was recently confirmed that Carrie’s two former flames, Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) and Mr Big (Chris Noth), will both be making an appearance.

The original series was styled by the legendary costume designer Patricia Field, whose absence from And Just Like That has left a giant Manolo Blahnik-shaped hole in fans’ hearts. But, as on-set photos have shown, Field’s protégée Molly Rogers, who has taken the reins, is sticking true to the show’s distinct aesthetic.

Thus far, we’ve seen Carrie opting for a preppy look in a high-waisted full gingham skirt by Norma Kamali, paired with a cream silk blouse, a Monrowe hat slung over her shoulders, and some black platform Celine heels.

Meanwhile, Charlotte has stayed true to her traditionally feminine roots in a a polka-dot Carolina Herrera blouse by worn off the shoulder with a high-waisted black pencil skirt and a Lady Dior handbag, while Miranda has gone for a European look in a pair of white wide-legged Vince trousers with a checked long-sleeved lilac and white blouse.

In case you had any doubts about how excited fans are for the fashion in the reboot, look to new Instagram account @justlikethatcloset, which is dedicated to showcasing where every item of clothing worn by the main cast on the show is from.

Die-heard SATC fans will already be familiar with the account’s elder counterpart, @everyoutfitonsatc, which has been championing and documenting the looks from the original series, and subsequent films, for years, spawning merchandise, books, and countless memes.

Now, though, there’s a new kid on the block. And it already has a loyal following, with 19,000 followers and counting.

Launched by 23-year-old teacher and aspiring stylist Victoria Bazalinchuk, @justlikethatcloset has so far managed to identify almost every item of clothing worn by the cast as seen in on-set photos, from their accessories to their jewellery.

It’s quite the feat, particularly when you consider that many of the items worn are vintage pieces.

“I’ve been always keen on fashion,” Bazalinchuk tells The Independent, adding that she was already running several other celebrity fashion accounts on Instagram.

“When I found out that Sex and the City was coming back, I immediately thought that I had to do this.” The motivation was a mix of fandom and wanting to help others purchase the items worn by the cast themselves before. “I didn’t want to make people to have to wait because by the time the show airs, most of the clothes the women are wearing will be sold out.”

Bazalinchuk already had a strong sartorial sensibility thanks to her other fashion accounts, and insists it doesn’t take much time to source items from the outfits.

“I’ll definitely continue to post throughout the series,” she added. “I really want to help people who are just obsessed with the show’s fashion as I am.”