The death of formerVogue creative director Andre Leon Talley has shaken the fashion world.

The journalist died at the age of 73 in a hospital in White Plains, New York. His death was confirmed by his literary agent, David Vigliano, on Tuesday 18 January.

Talley was US Vogue’s fashion news director from 1983 to 1987, and became the magazine’s first African-American creative director from 1988 to 1995.

His representatives, TAA PR, said in a statement: “It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dear friend and client, the indomitable Andre Leon Talley on 18 January 2022 in New York.

“Mr Talley was the larger than life, long-time creative director at Vogue during its rise to dominance as the world’s fashion bible.

“Over the past five decades as an international icon, [he] was a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso and he had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers.”

Tributes have poured in from fashion designers, models and magazine editors to mourn the loss of the industry icon, who championed diversity in the global fashion industry.

Edward Enninful

Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, paid tribute to Talley through an Instagram post, writing: “RIP dearest Andre. Without you, there would be no me. Thank you for paving the way.”

Diane von Furstenberg

Diane von Furstenberg shared a picture of Talley on her Instagram account and wrote: “Good bye darling Andre.

“No one saw the world in a more glamorous way than you did… no one was grander and more soulful than you were.

“The world will be less joyful. I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years… I miss your loud screams… I love you sooooo much.”

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs posted his own tribute and said he was “in shock” at the news of Talley’s death.

“You championed me and you have been my friend since the beginning,” he said. “Our chats, the moments we shared… oh my friend.

“You and your passions were larger than life. I love you and I will miss you dear Andre. Rest In Peace.”

Arianne Phillips

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood costume designer Arianne Phillips wrote on Instagram: “Andre Leon Talley trailblazer, dapper gentleman, fashion editor, writer, journalist and with a singular voice – his witty repartee, larger than life icon.

“Always so kind and funny, his contribution to fashion and culture is one for the history books. Such sad news to hear of his passing. Rest in power Andre.”

Milla Jovovich

Actress and supermodel Milla Jovovich described Talley as a “force of nature” and “one of the most genuinely wonderful humans I’ve ever met”.

She continued: “Always there with the most beautiful smile and open arms, he was so sweet and kind, always so gracious, and I imagine the term ‘fierce’ was coined after meeting him.

“I feel so lucky to have been embraced in his warm glow so many times in my career, because good people are few and far between in this business and you’re much more likely to meet a scowl when going places than his ever-present, all-encompassing loveliness.

“I send you so much love Andre. It was an honour and a privilege,” Jovovich added.