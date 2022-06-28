Andy Murray launches limited edition nail art designs for Wimbledon

Andy Murray has collaborated with celebrity nail artist Michelle Humphrey to create limited edition nail designs to celebrate Wimbledon in style.

The two-time Wimbledon champion and Olympic gold medallist worked with Humphrey, whose famous clients include Dua Lipa and Katy Perry, to come up with the designs for fans enjoying American Express’ special Fan Experience at the tennis event this week.

The corporation’s Fan Experience is located in the Southern Village at Wimbledon and features a nail bar where visitors can get their hands on the limited edition manicures.

Four designs include strawberries and cream, a tennis ball and a tennis net, as well as Wimbledon’s iconic purple and green colours.

They were inspired by Murray’s own memories of Wimbledon and “celebrate Wimbledon’s iconic style”.

Wimbledon champion Andy Murray collaborated with nail artist Rachel Humphreys (American Express)

Humphrey told Stylist that the manicures are also a unique souvenir for fans to take home after the tennis tournament ends on Sunday 10 July.

She said: “We tried and tested lots of different designs that would best reflect Wimbledon and we nailed it down to four: the Wimbledon logo but a more abstract version that taps into that negative space trend using the trademark colours.

(American Express)

“Then we have a cute tennis net in green and white, one that is an ode to strawberries and cream – but not with the green bit at the top because that felt a little 2004 – and a mini tennis ball too.”

The collection is designed to be gender-neutral so that anyone who is interested in them can get their nails done at Wimbledon.

(American Express)

The tennis tournament, which is the oldest in the world, kicked off on Monday 27 June.

This year marks the first time Wimbledon returned at full capacity in three years, with record crowds expected throughout the next two weeks.

Wimbledon was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It returned in 2021 but at a reduced capacity to allow for social distancing and other virus control measures.