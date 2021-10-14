4 effortlessly stylish ways to wear animal print for autumn

A timeless fashion classic, animal print is back for autumn and it’s fiercer than ever, with bright hues, touchable textures and cosy knits here to liven up your new season wardrobe.

From dresses to outerwear, here are four chic ways to try the trend…

1. The transitional dress

A long-sleeved midi dress is this year’s must-have transitional piece.

Wear one now with trainers or heels and a long coat, then layer up as chillier weather arrives with a roll-neck top underneath and knee-high boots.

(Omnes/PA)

Omnes Portobello Wrap Dress in Animal, £75 (available in November; shoes stylist’s own)

(Wolf and Badger/PA)

Anorak Tiger Print Ecovero Tiered Midi Dress, £64 (was £79), Wolf and Badger

2. The statement shirt

Inject some colour into your work wardrobe with a tiger or leopard print top.

Team your brightly-hued blouse with this season’s wide-leg or split-hem trousers and your favourite black blazer.

(Lipsy/PA)

Lipsy Love & Roses Frill Shoulder Blouse, £38, Next

(Monsoon/PA)

Monsoon Animal Print Pleated Long Sleeve Top Teal, £49

(George at Asda/PA)

George at Asda Pink Animal Print Peplum Blouse, £12.50

3. The slouchy cardigan

An animal print look from the Temperley London autumn/winter 2021 collection (Temperley London/PA)

Cosy up with a leopard print cardigan – but make sure it’s the long, slouchy kind rather than a neat, cropped knit.

Throw your catwalk-inspired cardi over jeans and a jumper in a tonal shade, or dress it up with a mini skirt (they’re back this season, FYI) and ankle boots.

Somerset by Alice Temperley Mirror Leopard Print Longline Cardigan, £89; Somerset by Alice Temperley Mirror Leopard Print Jumper, £69; Somerset by Alice Temperley Mirror Leopard Knit Skirt, £69; And/Or Rudi Leather Lace Up Hiking Boots, £139, John Lewis

(Sonder Studio/PA)

Sonder Studio Sequin Leopard Print Cardigan, £65, M&Co

4. The cool coat

Searching for a show-stopping winter coat? A leopard print faux fur or puffer jacket is the ideal investment piece.

Whether long or short, these coats in neutral hues go with almost everything, and you’ll be wearing them for years to come.

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Natural Animal Fur Coat, £95 (available later in October); Corduroy Button Through Black Tiered Midi Skirt, £65; Antwerp Aran Neutral Jumper, £59.50

(River Island/PA)

River Island Brown Leopard Print Puffer Coat, £95; Black Choker Neck Cut Out Top, £35; Black Coated High Waisted Skinny Jeans, £45

(Hush/PA)

Hush Manon Faux Fur Coat, £210