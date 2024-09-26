Chloé brings back bloomers, blousons and baby blue at Paris Fashion Week

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Chloé made a feminist showcase at Paris Fashion Week, with models sporting bloomers and baby blue blousons from the French fashion house’s spring/summer 2025 collection.

Vogue editor Anna Wintour and boho muse Sienna Miller were among the stars nodding with approval on the show’s front row.

When creative director, Chemena Kamali, debuted for the house with her autumn/winter 2024 collection in February this year, the show sent shockwaves through the industry, bouncing boho back firmly into the trend circuit.

The collection’s pieces were subsequently worn publicly several times by Sienna Miller, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Nicole Kidman.

A brand famed for it’s exaltation of feminine freedom, for her second season, Kamali has taken a leaf out of 19th century feminist fashion by introducing ruffled bloomers.

Bloomers, a precursor to women’s trousers, were popularised in the mid-1800s. They could be worn under shorter dresses and allowed women more comfort and freedom of movement, but were immediately controversial, as the ruffled bottoms exposed “too much of the body” – according to contemporary standards – and were suggestive of underwear.

Yet, the new fashion trend pushed the boundaries of feminine social norms, and became a signature look of early suffragists.

Kamali reinvented this symbol of liberation on the catwalk with sheer lace bloomers in their traditional form, as well as reworked modernised ruffled hotpants.

The collection also featured voluptuous blouson ruffles and maximalist florals: a powerful print that hasn’t often been employed by Chloé before.

Kalami also played with a pastel colour-palette of sherbet lemon, peach and mint, but with powerful punches of fuchsia and cobalt blue to liven up the collection.

It seems the German designer, who landed her first internship at Chloé in the early aughts, has reawakened the fashion house’s classic Seventies “Soft Look” of voluminous, hyper-feminine layers in light-as-air fabrics.

Kamali, however, has introduced a modern twist to the brand’s feminine savoir faire, adding depth and profundity.

The show closed with Kamali running onto the runway to blow kisses to the overwhelming round of applause. It seems as though the house is going from strength to strength under new creative direction: as Kamali brings Chloé into a new era of feminine fashion.