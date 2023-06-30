7 ways to save money on your hair

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From salon visits to shampoo, looking after your hair can be an expensive business.

And unlike things like manicures or waxing – which you can do at home if you so wish – hair-cutting is best left to the pros.

Yet there are ways to save money at the hairdressers and at home.

Here, experts offer their advice for affordable hair care…

1. Low-maintenance cuts

Some hairstyles require more regular trims than others. An Anna Wintour-style bob, for example, is the pinnacle of high-maintenance hair.

“The best way to make your pennies stretch in between appointments is to opt for a low-maintenance haircut,” says Tyler Moore, expert stylist at Live True London.

“These longer-lasting haircuts are usually ones that grow out gracefully and are on the longer side.”

For long hair, he recommends a layered style: “Ask for some long, movement-creating layers to add some definition and shape to your cut.

“These will grow out relatively well and will only need maintaining when you want to tidy your cut up.”

Avoid blunt fringes that will need trimming a lot, but parted ‘curtain bangs’ won’t require as much upkeep.

“If you prefer to keep things short, ask your hairdresser for a sleek, one-length chop,” says Moore.

“If you don’t mind rocking several different lengths over a period of time, opt for a layer-free chop. The shorter you go, the more mileage you’ll get out of this.”

2. DIY dye

For dark hair in particular, box dye is very affordable, especially compared to an appointment with a salon colourist. But what if you’ve never gone DIY before?

“When in doubt, choose a shade that is on the lighter side – you can always go a shade darker the next time,” says Carin Freidag, global senior hair education manager at Clairol.

To ensure rich all-over colour she advises: “Make sure you fully saturate your hair with the colourant mixture. If you have long or very thick hair, get two boxes so you have enough.”

Start by doing an allergy patch test 48 hours before application following the instructions in the box.

“Do the strand test at the same time since you will have some of the mixture left over,” Freidag says.

“Simply apply the mixture to a small portion of hair and set the timer for 25 minutes. Wipe off with a wet paper towel, dry it and see how you like it.”

If you’re happy, carry on: “Part and clip your hair into four sections so it’s easier to manage. If you are covering grey, start in the section where you have the most grey.”

3. Keep your blonde bright

“If you’re blonde, keeping your colour looking salon fresh means booking a salon appointment for a toner, especially after the summer months,” says celebrity hair stylist and Olaplex expert Tom Smith.

“However you can extend the life of your blonde colour with Olaplex No. 4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo which neutralises unwanted yellow tones, leaving your hair brass-free blonde for longer.”

Kris Barnes, celebrity colourist and Provoke ambassador agrees that purple shampoo is a must for blondes.

“The Provoke Touch of Silver range is brilliant for keeping hair vibrant and it’s such a steal,” he says.

“My clients can maintain their colour affordably at home and come to me slightly less often than before.”

Olaplex No.4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo, £28

Provoke Touch Of Silver Brightening Shampoo, £2.99, Boots

4. Long-lasting colour

As with cuts, some types of hair colour require more maintenance than others, such as all-over shades.

“I would say switch up the colour a bit and go for a more lived-in colour,” says Barnes.

“A blonde balayage or some depth towards the root will mean you can go a bit longer between colour visits, whereas full highlights will mean roots show quickly and will need re-doing.”

Moore adds: “Steer clear of bright fashion colours, cool-toned blondes, and coppers – these require a lot of upkeep.”

5. Cover your roots

Root cover-up spray is a brilliant way to extend the time between your colour appointments, and there’s a huge range of shades to choose from.

“Simply shake and spray right where you need it and voila, done!” says Freidag.

“It’s removed with shampoo so gives you the flexibility to go to the gym or out on a rainy day without fear of it running.”

Clairol Root Touch Up 2 In 1 Spray Light Brown, £8.99, Boots

6. Use dry shampoo

Refreshing your hair more often with a cheap-as-chips dry shampoo saves money on liquid shampoo and conditioner, as well as your water and electricity bills.

“The way to get the most out of your dry shampoo is to give the can a big shake to awaken the formula and then ensure you are spraying at least 30cm away from the roots,” says hair stylist and Batiste brand ambassador Samantha Cusick.

“Don’t spray close to your head that’s how you’ll get powdery residue. Don’t forget to massage in and then brush out to be most effective.”

Batiste Dry Shampoo Tropical, £3.59, Superdrug

7. Make your own mask

“Create your own deep conditioning masks using ingredients found in your home, like olive oil, peppermint and honey,” says Oyinkansola Adebayo, founder of Niyo Hair and Beauty.

Other foods recommended by beauty buffs include coconut oil, avocado, bananas and egg yolk.

“These natural products nourish, enhance your curls and moisturise your hair without the hefty price tag of store-bought treatments which may have ingredients harmful for your hair.”