Anna Wintour reveals the truth about working for Vogue in the Nineties

An international recession sparked huge change in the Nineties and a smorgasbord of new fashion aesthetics emerged: from unfussy minimalism and grunge girls, to Destiny’s Child Y2K wanderlust.

The story of fashion following the 1989 Black Friday stock market crash, when designers began to sober up from the excesses of the Eighties, is told in an upcoming Disney+ documentary.

open image in gallery Destiny’s Child played with sparkle, colour and texture in their Y2K stage ensembles (Alamy/PA)

The trailer for In Vogue: The 90s has just dropped, showing just how influential this decade was for fashion, culture and identity.

“The Nineties turned the fashion industry upside down,” says former British Vogue editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful.

Launching on September 13, the documentary tells the twisted story of fashion and fame through the eyes of Vogue editors Anna Wintour, Edward Enninful, Hamish Bowles and Tonne Goodman.

Accompanied by icons of the decade such as Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, Kate Moss, Victoria Beckham, Elizabeth Hurley and more – the documentary explores fashion, film and politics – as it crosses boundaries both creatively and internationally, exploring the rise and globalisation of American fashion.

open image in gallery Naomi Campbell reveals the truth of modelling in the Nineties (Disney/PA)

From Hollywood and hip hop to the Met Gala, the six-part series centres upon the decade’s most defining moments. With features from John Galliano and Sarah Jessica Parker to Kim Kardashian and Hillary Clinton; the series promises to give unprecedented insight into a whirlwind decade of style and substance.

Volume I (episodes 1-3) of In Vogue: The 90s launches exclusively on Disney+ on September 13, ahead of Volume II (episodes 4-6) on September 20