Anne Hathaway secured her sartorial status with an appearance at the Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris.

The actor arrived at the event on Friday (8 July) wearing a sequin fuchsia mini dress from the Italian fashion house that featured a high neckline, long sleeves, and a peplum bodice.

The 39-year-old paired the dress with Valentino’s sky-high platform sandals and a matching handbag, all in the same shocking shade of bright pink.

The actor’s look was widely praised on social media, with many comparing it to Barbie.

“Anne Hathaway is our Barbie girl,” tweeted one person alongside a video of Hathaway arriving at the show.

“Anne Hathaway wearing Valentino… she’s MY Barbie,” added another.

Others teased that the actor looked as if she was on the set of the film Barbie, which stars Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie and is currently in production.

“Tomorrow someone’s gonna steal these and caption the tweet ‘Anne Hathaway on the set of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie,” tweeted one fan.

But Hathaway wasn’t the only fuchsia-clad star in attendance at the Valentino show.

Joining her was fellow actor, Florence Pugh, who arrived in a mesh tulle gown that featured a high neckline and a full A-line skirt.

Also in attendance, albeit not in fuchsia, were Andrew Garfield, Nat Wolf, and Naomi Campbell.

In a recent interview for Interview magazine‘s summer issue, Hathaway was asked by Michelle Yeoh: “How do you go from goofy to gorgeous? What is your trick?”

Hathaway replied, “Oh! Gasp. I think it’s a trick that you know, too, and thank you for the compliment embedded in that question.

“So, goofy, there’s nothing I can do. It’s the way I was born. Gorgeous is the people I work with who specialize in making people look that way, but I also think I got really lucky.”

The actor continued: “My very first big-deal role [in The Princess Diaries] was directed by Garry Marshall, and if there ever has been a king of finding that sweet spot between goofy and gorgeous and how they complement each other, it’s him.

“That’s how I was introduced to the world at large, so maybe that was just the first impression I made. Great care was taken with me in that introduction, but for the most part, I think goofy is just a given. What can one do?”