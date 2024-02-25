Anne Hathaway honours The Devil Wears Prada with cerulean dress at SAG Awards

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Anne Hathaway has paid tribute to her iconic film, The Devil Wears Prada, with her cerulean blue dress at the 2024 SAG Awards.

The 41-year-old actor walked the red carpet at the event on 24 February, as she wore a blue off-the-shoulder gown, which had a plunging neckline, an oversized belt, and a slit. She paired the look with a silver necklace and a matching, silver purse. The actor was also a presenter at the awards ceremony, where she reunited with her co-stars from The Devil Wears Prada, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.

During an interview with Laverne Cox for E! News’ Live From the Red Carpet, Hathaway addressed how her dress was an archival Versace from 2018, before hinting at a moment from her 2006 movie.

More specifically, she looked at her dress and asked: “What colour would you say this is?” In response, Cox said: “Cerulean,” before Hathaway replied: “I’d agree.”

The dress refers to a scene in The Devil Wears Prada, where Hathaway’s character, Andy Sachs, discovers that she’s wearing a sweater that’s not just blue, but actually, a more specific shade called cerulean. She learns this from her diabolical boss, magazine editor Miranda Priestly (played by Streep), as she was criticising Andy for saying that two blue belts looked “exactly the same”.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, fans have gone on to praise Hathaway’s outfit, with quips about the dress’s colour and references to The Devil Wears Prada.

“But what you don’t know, Anne Hathaway, is that that dress is not just blue, it’s not turquoise, it’s not lapis, it’s actually cerulean,” one wrote.

“Anne Hathaway wearing a cerulean dress with a belt in honor of the iconic TheDevil Wears Prada scene?! Incredible, no notes,” another added.

“Anne Hathaway wearing cerulean is top-tier theater kid energy,” a third quipped.

While speaking to Cox on the red carpet, Hathaway also opened up about the reunion that she was going to have with Streep and Emily Blunt during the awards ceremony, and how the opportunity came about.

“I’m thrilled,” she said. “It’s just been incredible to watch the way [the movie] has grown over the decades. So yeah, Meryl was the one who said: ‘Do you think you can make it to the SAG Awards?’ And I was like, ‘I would do anything to be there.’”

Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway at the SAG Awards (Getty Images)

While presenting the award for Best Male Actor in a Comedy, Streep was the first of the trio to make her way to the stage, where she expressed that she had forgotten both her glasses and the envelope with the winner’s name in it. From there, Blunt appeared on stage with the envelope, and Hathaway arrived with Streep’s glasses.

When Streep asked “where the character ends and the actor begins,” Blunt chimed in to refer to The Devil Wears Prada. “Well, as we’ve just seen, Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins, right?” Blunt said.

As Streep disagreed with that statement, Hathaway hilariously responded with one of Miranda’s lines in the film, saying: “No, no, that wasn’t a question.” Streep was jokingly surprised by Hathaway’s answer, before Blunt quipped about how long the Mama Mia! star was taking to open the envelope.

More specifically, Blunt said another one of Miranda’s iconic lines: “By all means move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me.”