Jess Plummer: My must-have beauty products

While the pandemic has been a source of stress in so many ways, for Jess Plummer, there have been benefits to life in lockdown too.

“It’s been nice having a bit of downtime,” the London-born actor and Pantene ambassador says. “I feel like my life is usually really hectic and crazy and busy; it’s been nice to have no choice other than to slow down a bit.”

During her downtime, Plummer – who previously starred in EastEnders, and is up for the ‘TV Must-See Moment’ award at the Baftas for her character Chantelle’s tragic murder – loves nothing more than a bit of pampering. And she really knows her stuff when it comes to beauty.

Deprived of make-up during her stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! last year, Plummer and her fellow contestants used leftover camp-fire charcoal as eyeliner and brow pencil, in a bid to look presentable.

“Ant and Dec would come and we’d all be pinching our cheeks and going, ‘Does my coal look OK?’ It’s insane because you’re filmed 24 hours a day, but when Ant and Dec came in, that’s when everyone was making an effort!”

Thankfully, the 28-year-old hasn’t had to resort to the charcoal method again. Here, she shares her hair, skincare and make-up favourites…

INCredible Gilt Tripper Exfoliating Face Mask

INCredible Gilt Tripper Exfoliating Face Mask, £5, Nails Inc

“I love to do a face mask and a hair mask on a Sunday. I love sheet masks – if I showed you my bathroom cabinet, you’d think I was opening a store! The INCredible Guilt Tripper mask, that is awesome, just to name one.”

Pantene Gold Series Intense Hydrating Hair Oil

Pantene Gold Series Intense Hydrating Hair Oil, £7.99, Superdrug

“This is incredible – I use it in my hair and my daughter Noa’s hair. Most of the time, I style my hair when it’s wet. However, I can use this when my hair is dry, like on like day-three hair where it’s getting a bit frizzy.”

The Big Silk Pink Silk Pillowcase

The Big Silk Pink Silk Pillowcase, £49

“I sleep with a silk pillow. You know when you use a cotton pillow, it can just feel like it gets frizzy. And it’s good for your skin. [After I got one I wondered] ‘Why haven’t I done this for years and years?'”

O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Unscented Lip Balm

O’Keeffe’s Lip Repair Unscented Lip Balm, £3, Sainsbury’s

“My lips get so unbelievably dry. The only thing that I’ve found that works is this, it’s really good and it’s super cheap. I just get it from Sainsbury’s. This is a really hardcore lip balm.”

Benefit They're Real! Lengthening Mascara

Benefit They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara, £23.50

“If I’m not going to do a whole face of make-up, I will always do brows and then mascara. I love Benefit They’re Real mascara. Even if I use a tiny little bit, some people are like, ‘Have you got lashes on?’ And I’m like, ‘No!’ I’ve used it for years.”