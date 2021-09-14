Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has explained why she attended this year’s Met Gala after people questioned the political message behind her outfit choice.

The white gown, which was made by Brother Vellies designer Aurora James, featured ‘tax the rich’ printed in red letters on the back of it.

Ocasio-Cortez told Vogue that she and James came up with the outfit after “having a conversation about what it means to be a working class woman of colour at the Met”.

She added: “We said we can’t just play along, but we need to break the fourth wall and challenge some of the institutions.”

Many people are praising the congresswoman for using the opportunity to send a message while surrounded by some of the wealthiest and most influential people.

However, Donald Trump Jr has claimed she is a “fraud” for wearing the dress while “she’s hanging out with a bunch of wealthy leftwing elites”.

AOC has since shared a statement on her Twitter for any ‘haters’ that are questioning her decision to attend an event that costs $30,000 per ticket.

“The medium is the message,” she explained alongside a photo of the dress.

“Proud to work with [Aurora James] as a sustainably focused, Black woman immigrant designer who went from starting her dream at [Brother Vellies] at a flea market in Brooklyn to winning the [Council of Fashion Designers of America] against all odds – and then work together to kick open the doors at the Met.

“The time is now for children, childcare, healthcare, and climate action for all. Tax the rich.”

She added: “Before haters get wild flying off the handle, New York elected officials are routinely invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions for the public.

“I was one of several in attendance in this evening.”