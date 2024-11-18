Ariana Grande swaps pink for sherbet lemon at Wicked London premiere

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Singer and actor Ariana Grande paid homage to the original Wicked stage production by swapping her typical pink dresses for a lemon ballgown for the film’s London premiere.

The 31-year-old star, who plays ‘the good witch’ styled the yellow gown swathed in ruched organza with a pair of John Lennon-style tinted glasses.

The look was a tribute to the stage production where the character Glinda wears a butter yellow dress during the songs ‘One Short Day’ and ‘Defying Gravity’.

Erivo however sported a classic dramatic black ensemble channelling her on-screen persona, Elphaba. The 37-year-old wore a black Schiaparelli autumn/winter 2024 couture gown styled by Jason Bolden.

Erivo’s dress featured a tapered black velvet bodice with a black tulle skirt revealing a shimmering bronze sphere that illuminated her left leg. She accessorised the look with a Schiaparelli head piece and black velvet opera gloves, with make-up by Charlotte Tilbury.

The leading women were joined by an array of famous faces from the cast as they took to the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Part I of Wicked premieres in London in anticipation for the film’s Friday release, which will be followed by part II in November 2025.

Michelle Yeoh, 62, who stars as Madame Morrible, sported Wicked’s signature colours in a black leather, white and emerald green strapless gown. The Malaysian actor paired the look with a slicked back bun, diamond drip earrings and a green watch.

Bowen Yang wore a sherbet lemon Luar suit from the label’s spring/summer 2024 collection, with spherical-dotted piping, a baby pink shirt and matching Luar bag. The 34-year-old American actor plays Pfannee in the cinema adaptation.

Frankie and Joan Grande, Ariana’s half-brother and mother respectively, also donned the film’s classic colours in black and white ensembles with green accents.

Joan, 67, wore a black Chanel-inspired tweed dress coat with an emerald green fascinator and heeled gothic boots.

While Frankie, 41, wore a monochromatic checked suit jacket with a black maxi skirt. The American singer and actor finished the look with green fingerless gloves, shimmering green eyeshadow and a platinum blonde quiff.

American actor Ethan Slater, 32, wore a monochromatic black slim fit suit with an open collar.

He plays Boq in the film, and reportedly started dating his co-star, Dangerous Woman singer Grande, shortly after beginning filming.

Jeff Goldblum, 72, who plays The Wizard in the film, channelled his on screen persona with a dramatic black overcoat topped with grey-blue feathers – and a Burberry check tie.

Jonathan Bailey, 36, who stars as Fiyero Tigelaar, wore a white double breasted tuxedo with contrasting black trousers and bow tie. The Bridgerton star swapped his classic quiff for a Bond-esque pushed back side part.

The film’s director Jon M. Chu, 45, channelled the Emerald City of Oz in a forest green velvet suit jacket with a black bow tie and trousers. Chu finished the look with a pair of silver framed infinity glasses.

Presenter Amanda Holden, 53, and her 12-year-old daughter Hollie Rose Hughes, channelled the Wicked style dichotomy too with Hughes in a pink satin mini dress and Holden in a a rich green latex jumpsuit.

British actor Bronwyn James wore a black off the shoulder midi dress with a contrasting A-line satin skirt. The 30-year-old plays ShenShen in the film.

Kiss FM presenter Harriet Rose sported Britain’s most up-and-coming fashion designer with a Maximillian Raynor red and black gingham dress.