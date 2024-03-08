Royal Ascot unveils its first ‘Lookbook’ under new creative director Daniel Fletcher

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Royal Ascot has unveiled its first Lookbook under fashion designer Daniel Fletcher – the British racing institution’s first ever creative director in more than 300 years.

While still highlighting tailoring, British designer Fletcher – who first rose to fame after dressing Harry Styles – has applied his signature, bold aesthetic to the annual Lookbook. It’s set to help racegoers be inventive in how they source their outfits, to create an inspired look that’s authentic to their personal style.

Ascot is an important fixture in the fashion stakes – with notable attendees of the prestigious event including King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Fletcher has produced five consolidated edits that showcase a range of looks appropriate across all enclosure dress codes.

These include a ‘New Guard’ category, which showcases clothing from independent designers and rising stars in the UK, and ‘The Conscious Edit’, which takes a more sustainable approach and includes pieces from Stella McCartney and Vivienne Westwood.

In 2022, Royal Ascot relaxed their famously strict dress code for the first time due to soaring temperatures, with racegoers being allowed to remove their jackets and ties.

Now, Fletcher is adding an exciting new edge to the event’s style focus.

“This season, I wanted to bring a fresh take on fashion at the races and the magical world of occasion dressing,” said London-based Fletcher, 33.

“Inspiration came from my lifelong fascination with British heritage, and the stylish characters one might find at the racecourse this summer and beyond, whilst also paying homage to the array of styles able to be showcased across each enclosure, as well as my favourite Royal Ascot looks throughout the decades that I discovered during my research delving through the pictorial archives.

“This includes my signature style of building an outfit based on neutrals and my love of tailoring, which I’ve then juxtaposed with more playful maximalist looks that highlight a sense of British sartorial elegance and the glamour of Royal Ascot.

“Be it flamboyant or understated, Royal Ascot gives us the chance to embrace the famous dress codes and dress up, encouraging freedom of expression through dressing. For 2024, I want to capture that joy and inspire racegoers to push the boundaries with their own unique style, and to embrace their own creativity.”

Originally from the North West of England, Fletcher launched his eponymous menswear label, DANIEL w. FLETCHER in 2015, after graduating from Central Saint Martins and gaining experience with fashion giants including Louis Vuitton, Lanvin and JW Anderson. He soon started getting noticed, especially after Harry Styles began wearing his clothes.

In 2020, he took part in Netflix’s Next In Fashion series, which saw him make it to the final.

Now leading the style helm for Royal Ascot, Alexandra Bertram, brand and creative lead for Ascot Racecourse, said of Fletcher’s first Lookbook edits: “From quintessentially ‘Royal Ascot’ looks that embody our sartorial heritage, through to the playful elegance of vintage dressing and relaxed formalwear, there’s a look that speaks to every style generation across every enclosure.”