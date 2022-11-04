Balenciaga and Adidas release second collaboration after both drop Kanye West

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Balenciaga and Adidas have launched the second part of their collaboration, their first line since both brands cut ties with Kanye West last month.

The luxury Spanish fashion house, led by creative director Demna Gvasalia, and the sporting brand first released their joint collection in May.

The new collaboration, modelled by Bella Hadid, Isabelle Huppert, and Jermell Charlo, comes after Balenciaga and Adidas both announced the end of long-standing relationships with West over his antisemitic comments.

The Donda rapper made the remarks on his social media pages in early October, which led to Instagram and Twitter locking him out of his accounts.

Balenciaga and Adidas’ new collection features oversized jerseys and T-shirts, as well as the designer’s signature Pantashoes adorned with the instantly recognisable three stripes.

In campaign shots, Hadid poses in an office in a high-rise building overlooking Manhattan while wearing a bright red tracksuit and holding a matching handbag.

Fans compared the look at the iconic outfit worn by Glee character Sue Sylvester, a controversial gym teacher played by Jane Lynch.

“Sue Sylvester but make it fashion,” one person tweeted of the look.

Another said the image could be a scene depicting the character “when she gets hired at Twitter to create an environment that is so toxic”.

“Omg can’t wait to get my hands on the new Balenciaga X Sue Sylvester collab,” joked a third.

Others thought Hadid had dressed up as Sue for Halloween rather than modelling for the designer collaboration.

The first launch of the collection debuted on the runway at the New York Stock Exchange and featured models wearing latex bodysuits that also covered their faces.

Items from the collection include a tracksuit jacket and wide leg bottoms that would set shoppers back by nearly £3,000 collectively, a £2,650 gym bag, £825 monochrome blue trainers with both Adidas and Balenciaga branding, and £150 extra-long tube socks.

Shoppers can also purchase £525 gold Balenciaga/Adidas logo earrings, an EarPods holder with a strap for £375 and a matte black water bottle for £235.