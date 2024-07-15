How to style the summer tote

Support truly

Once associated with museum merchandise and big food shops – the capacious tote has had a revival.

This season the humble bag has become an elevated staple; from beachy raffia to office-smart chic, here’s how to style the ever-so-versatile tote this summer.

1. Summer in the city

“Portuguese girl” fashion, the colourful TikTok trend reacting to the sleek and simple “Scandi aesthetic”, saw a rise in bold primary colours, maximalist prints and chunky accessories.

open image in gallery Balenciaga showcased striped totes on their s/s runway (Alamy/PA)

This trend saw the revamp of the classic canvas tote, elevating it with stripes and stitching. Popularised by the likes of Rita Montezuma and Vicky Montanari, this colourful take on the innocuous tote is a great way to bring summer brights into your wardrobe, paired with a simple neutral base.

open image in gallery (Bags by Monty/PA)

Monty Medium Bag – Hickory & Sky, £45

2. By the beach

The world’s most popular and longed for bag is undoubtedly the Hermes Birkin. But thanks to summer’s hottest trend, a close second is the late model’s other favourite bag: the raffia basket.

open image in gallery Model, Jane Birkin, famously sported a raffia basket bag with all outfits from swimsuits to evening gowns (Alamy/PA)

Synonymous with French fashion and summer style, raffia and woven bags are no longer confined to the traditional basket silhouette. Slouchy totes have become a cult classic, styled with floaty summer dresses or smart tailored trousers, raffia is one of the most versatile totes for the summer.

open image in gallery Oroton showcased a avriety of raffia totes in their s/s Resort collection (Alamy/PA)

open image in gallery (Marks and Spencer/PA)

M&S Straw Tote Bag, £45

3. Means business

While most of us would like to be spending our summers by the beach with a tote filled with nothing but books, that unfortunately isn’t the reality. If you’re going from the office to after-work forays, then a transitional leather tote is a must in your summer style canon.

open image in gallery Mulberry reigns supreme as the classic leather work tote, sported here by Andy Murray’s wife, Kim Sears, at Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)

From slouchy suede to boxy leather, a neutral-toned tote can smarten up any outfit, while fitting in your laptop and a change of shoes. Paired with a lightweight blazer and casual court shoes – the leather tote is the transitional staple for summer to autumn.

open image in gallery (Ted Baker/PA)

Ted Baker Croccon Large Tote Bag, £40 (was £50), House of Fraser

4. Off duty

If you’ve ever indulged in the ‘quiet luxury’ or ‘coastal grandma’ aesthetic, then you’ve no doubt seen the American branded L.L. Bean sturdy canvas tote served up on your newsfeed.

Understated and practical, this tote is easy to miss, but has led to a rise in plain white canvas accented with colours of either navy, scarlet red or tan.

open image in gallery Ralph Lauren’s runway often features cream and tan bags and accessories (Alamy/PA)

A simple plain canvas often works a treat, conjuring images of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in the Hamptons, but if you’re wanting to elevate the bag for a smarter look, then opt for leather detailing. This helps the bag traverse from coast to city paired with a slouchy knit, plain shirt and denim shorts.

open image in gallery (Lands’ End/PA)

Lands’ End Extra Large Zip Top Canvas Tote Bag, £40

open image in gallery (New Look/PA)

New Look Stone Canvas Tote and Cross Body Bag Duo, £32.24 (was £42.99)

5. Evening plans

Evening bags are usually associated with small, fiddly clutches that fit no more than an old iPhone 5 and a lipstick in them. Thankfully, the rise of glamorous totes means you can bring that extra layer in your bag.

open image in gallery Basketball player, Ben Simmons, sported a large Thom Browne tote at the evening Met Gala this year (Alamy/PA)

Metallic has stormed the style guides from sneakers to accessories – and the tote is no exception. Paired with denim and chunky accents, the metallic tote is the perfect summer accomplice.

open image in gallery Miu Miu popularised the metallic accessory last year for s/s 24 (Alamy/PA)

open image in gallery (Marks and Spencer/PA)

M&S Leather Tote Bag – Silver, £99