Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email

Balenciaga has unveiled a brand new it-bag for Autumn/Winter 22 - dubbed the “world’s most expensive trash bag” by the fashion house itself.

The luxury fashion designer is not one to shy away from internet-breaking controversy, having released a pair of torn and dirty $1,850 (£1,500) trainers earlier this year which caused outrage in China.

The cownskin Trash Pouch, which retails for a cool $1,790 (£1,470), has whipped up a colossal online frenzy of its own.

“It’s the end of the world as we know it and I feel fine,” wrote one user of the latest Balenciaga drop.

Another person tweeted: “The next time someone calls me a trash bag I’m gonna assume we’re talking about the balenciaga thingy.”

A third added: “If you don’t see the beauty in the Balenciaga trash bag you just don’t understand fashion. It only costs $1,790.”

The design was first revealed in March in a dramatic show that saw models walk down the runway clutching their Trash Pouches in the midst of an indoor snow storm – a vision dreamt up by the creative director Demna Gvasalia’s portrayal of his upbringing in Georgia.

The show also delivered a message of solidarity to Ukrainian families fleeing the ongoing Russian invasion.

“I couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?” Demna said of the bags in an interview with WWD.

“The pouches – resembling plastic trash bags – are made out of calfskin leather, and are offered in black, blue, yellow and white colorways. Balenciaga’s logo is subtly printed on the front.”