The bikini worn by Dame Barbara Windsor in Carry On Camping has sold for £9,500 at auction.

In the classic 1969 film, Windsor wears the bikini in the famous scene that sees the top fly off during an exercise class.

The iconic green swimsuit was rescued from a bin during a costumier’s stock clearance and has now been auctioned off, with proceeds from the sale donated by the vendor to Alzheimer’s Society in the late actor’s memory.

The winning bid of £9,500 blew the auction house estimate of £800-1,200 out of the water.

(Kerry Taylor Auctions)

On 10 December last year, the legendary EastEnders actor died from Alzheimer’s at the age of 83.

At her funeral, an image of the scene in Carry On Camping was included in the order of service. It was accompanied by the actor’s quote: “That picture will follow me to the end.”

The green bikini is made from cotton-towelling material and is instantly recognisable from the film scene.

To create the look of the bikini top flying off, fishing wire and a rod were attached to pull the garment at the right moment.

The scene took three takes to film and the auction house said remnants of the fishing wire used were still visible on the top.

Windsor’s husband Scott Mitchell said of the auction: “It’s a touching tribute to Barbara to think any item associated with that famous scene will raise money to help people living with Alzheimer’s. I’d say it was fitting...but it flew off....so it wasn’t!”

The auction was won by an American buyer who beat other online and telephone buyers involved in the bidding war.

In a statement, Kate Lee, Chief Executive of Alzheimer’s Society said: “This bikini is an iconic item from an iconic lady … It is fantastic that such an iconic item will continue Dame Barbara’s legacy to support people affected by dementia, and we are touched by the generosity of the vendor.”