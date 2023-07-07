Every Barbie-inspired outfit Margot Robbie has worn so far

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Margot Robbie has been delivering some memorable fashion moments throughout the press tour for the highly-anticipated Barbie film, and the looks just keep coming.

For her most recent press event, the 33-year-old actor stunned with her latest Barbie-inspired look. On Thursday (6 July), Robbie attended the Mexico City premiere of the live-action movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, in pink leather Balmain minidress inspired by the “Earring Magic” Barbie doll from the ‘90s.

The pink ensemble featured long, sheer sleeves with a high neckline and a corset bodice. She accessorised the number with a chainlink star belt, matching star earrings, and pink Manolo Blahnik heels.

Her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, posted a photo of the inspiration behind Robbie’s latest red carpet look on Instagram.

Earlier this week, the Wolf Of Wall Street star also attended the Seoul premiere of Barbie wearing two custom Versace looks inspired by the Mattel doll’s “Day to Night” ensemble from 1985. To achieve the look, she first sported a retro skirt suit while holding a bedazzled ‘80s cell phone clutch by Judith Leiber, along with a mini Versace La Medusa purse and a white boater hat. She then changed into a sparkling, pink dress with a tiered, tulle skirt also from Versace.

When the Australian actor returned down under to promote the Barbie film at Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach, her outfit paid tribute to the first-ever Barbie doll, which was released in 1959. For the event, she wore a black and white striped minidress by Hervé Léger, as an homage to original doll’s black and white striped swimsuit.

As for the rest of the cast, they seemingly missed the memo during a recent Barbie photocall in Los Angeles. Last week, Robbie continued her Barbiecore streak with a pink polka-dot Valentino minidress inspired the “Pink & Fabulous” Barbie from 2015. However, it was the “sad beige” outfits worn by Robbie’s fellow Barbie cast mates that captured everyone’s attention.

Proving her dedication to the theme, Robbie hasn’t just been channelling Barbie on the red carpet and for photo calls. She was even seen walking through Sydney airport in an ensemble worthy of the famous doll: a pale pink tweed blazer and grey trousers from Chanel’s spring/summer 1996 collection, while wheeling vintage-inspired pink luggage.

Her bags were from Steamline luggage: The Entrepreneur Pink Hatbox Small retails at £251, and The Entrepreneur Pink Carryon costs £468.

With the film not out for a few weeks yet and plenty of premieres in the diary, chances are we’ll be seeing a lot more Barbie-inspired fashion from Robbie to come.

The Barbie movie is set to premiere on 21 July. The film also stars Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, and more.

Additional reporting from PA.