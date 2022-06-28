Fans think new Barbie pictures reference Mattel’s 1994 Hot Skatin’ doll

The Barbie movie is officially the gift that keeps on giving - especially if the latest pictures are anything to go by.

New images from the film’s set taken by paparazzi show Margot Robbie as Barbie, and Ryan Gosling as Ken, skating down a Venice Beach boulevard in LA dressed in bright neon outfits.

Robbie is wearing a colourful bodysuit, a matching visor, highlighter pink bike shorts, and neon yellow knee pads and roller skates.

Gosling is in a matching look, with a coordinated vibrant visor, vest and shorts, with a neon pink top, neon yellow wristbands, a neon yellow bum bag, as well as the same knee pads and roller skates as Robbie.

Fans on social media have been quick to point out that the looks are similar to the 1994 Hot Skatin’ Barbie doll, which sees the iconic Mattel figurine dressed in a jumpsuit of similar design to Robbie’s bodysuit, and wearing neon yellow knee pads, and a waist band.

“I’m pretty sure they referenced Hot Skatin’ Barbie for this look! This movie will be camp,” one person wrote.

Another said: “It’s literally Hot Skatin’ Barbie I am living for this.”

A third added: “I’m so grateful to the Barbie movie costume department specifically bc this is perfect.”

A spate of images have been released from the film so far, which showcases Barbie’s vibrant fashion.

In a separate image, Robbie was pictured skating with America Ferrera while wearing a hot pink vest, hot pink flare cut trousers, and a matching neck scarf.

Another clip shared by a Twitter user has revealed what Robbie’s Barbie voice sounds like, and users were quick to compare her to the Toy Story Barbie.

While we may be itching to go and see director Greta Gerwig’s version of Barbie, we’ll have to wait until 2023 to see how the plot pans out.