Barbie-inspired pink power: How to wear spring’s biggest beauty trend

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pink was popping all over the spring/summer catwalks, with make-up artists at the big four fashion weeks jumping on the #Barbiecore bandwagon that has swept through the worlds of fashion and beauty.

“With the much-anticipated Barbie film starring Margot Robbie due for release in July and Pantone announcing Viva Magenta as 2023’s Colour of the Year, it’s clear that hot pink is in,” says Grace Vernon, head of global trends and cultural insights at Boots and No7 Beauty Company.

“Look out for the iconic ‘Barbie ponytail’ alongside bright pink eyeshadow, blush and lipstick, and hot pink nails.”

Here’s how to try the rose-tinted trend from lids to lips…

Eyes

Fierce fuchsia was the shade of choice at Paul & Joe in London, and Alice + Olivia in New York, where lids were daubed with matte cream shadow, but you don’t have to choose such a bright pink for your peepers.

“For a truly on-trend way to wear pink on the eyes, opt for a blue-toned shade with a subtle satin finish, giving it more of a grown-up look,” says Jasmine de Souza, education manager at 3INA.

“By patting this shade all over the lid with your ring finger, you’ll get a seamless finish without the need for blending.”

3INA The Cream Eyeshadow in Pink 363, £15, Superdrug

Kiko Green Me Duo Eyeshadow in 01 Each Other, £10.99

Yves Saint Laurent Dessin du Regard Waterproof Eye Pencil in Arcade Pink, £19.55, Escentual

Cheeks

“Blush is already having a moment, with sales of blush palettes at Boots increasing by 113% last year,” says Vernon.

“And with inspiration from TV shows such as Netflix’s Bridgerton, with its highly anticipated third series [hopefully] landing later this year, we predict this trend will be blowing up this spring.”

At Chet Lo SS23, MAC make-up artist Terry Barber placed acid pink blush high up on the temples in an Eighties homage.

“Use a sheer, buildable product that lets you gradually add intensity, without the fear of over-applying,” de Souza advises. “You can add layers of pink to reach your desired look.”

Daniel Sandler Watercolour Crème Rouge Blusher in Hot Pink, £16.50, Escentual

Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Blush Stick in Raspberry, £32, Sephora

Chantecaille Limited Edition Wild Meadows Blush, £64

Lips

Pink lips on the catwalks ran the gamut, from glossy bubblegum (at Vivienne Westwood) to fuchsia (Paul Costelloe) and matte magenta (Carolina Herrera).

During awards season, actors such as Florence Pugh and Kate Hudson have been opting for softer shades and satin finishes to match their pink ensembles. So, it’s your choice on intensity, just make sure it’s pink.

Hourglass Unlocked Satin Crème Lipstick in Reef 300, £37, Net-a-Porter

Nails

When it comes to selecting your spring nail polish, pale pinks are off the table.

Think bubblegum, raspberry, neon or shocking pink – the brighter the better for an on-trend mani.

Mavala Breathable Mini Nail Polish in Erevan, £5.44, Nail Polish Direct

I Scream Nails ‘I’m the Mary Nail Polish’, £14.99, Spoiled Brat