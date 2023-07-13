Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The premiere of the highly anticipated Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, premiered in London on Wednesday evening (12 July), and the pink carpet did not disappoint.

Fans queued for hours for the premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square, awaiting the chance to see their favourite celebrities bring their Barbie best to the star-studded event.

There were high expectations for Margot Robbie, who plays the lead doll, to up the ante on her outfit for the night. The star has been praised for all of her Barbie-inspired looks during the global press tour, as she became known for recreating some of the world’s most famous doll’s iconic outfits.

Other cast members who dazzled on the pink carpet included Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, America Ferrera, Dua Lipa, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, and Sharon Rooney.

A flurry of UK celebrities also appeared at the premiere, including former Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide, who recently broke up, and Liberty Poole.

Presenters including Rylan Clark and Amelia Dimoldenberg were also in attendance, with the latter replicating a truly iconic (and apt) Barbie look for her role as host on the pink carpet.

Here are our favourite looks from the Barbie premiere in London.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie attends The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 (Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

The Australian actor floored fans when she stepped onto the pink carpet in a pale pink custom Vivienne Westwood gown with a white trimmed neckline and opera gloves. The look replicated that of the 1960 Enchanted Evening Barbie, continuing Robbie’s streak of emulating the doll’s most famous outfits during the film’s press tour. She accessorised with a pearl choker and barely-there glittery heels, and swept her hair in an elegant updo.

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Amelia Dimoldenberg attends The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 (Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

The Chicken Shop Date presenter, who was hosting the pink carpet, took a leaf out of Robbie’s book and replicated another Barbie look. Dimoldenberg arrived dressed as I Can Be… News Anchor Barbie, complete with a pink tweed jacket with black trim, a satin skirt with a ruffle hem and a blonde wig with a side-swept fringe that looked exactly like the doll’s. Sharing her look, Dimoldenberg tweeted: “Never do anything by halves.”

America Ferrera

America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The Ugly Betty star looked stunning in a plunging black Roland Mouret dress encrusted in rhinestones, with sheer black opera globes and a black clutch. She completed the look with heels from Giuseppe Zanotti. Sharing her look, as well as some fun selfies with the rest of the cast, on Instagram, Ferrera said: “London Barbie premiere [black heart emoji] [disco ball emoji] Fun with some faves.”

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Derry Girls star Coughlan was dripping in sparkle when she stepped onto the pink carpet in a stunning custom Wiederhoeft dress, featuring a square neckline and finger loop sleeves that created a dramatic effect. Her red hair was kept off her face and styled with low-key, but classic waves, and she wore silver heels to top off the look.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 (Getty Images)

The “One Kiss” singer wore a colourful Versace chainmail gown from the label’s La Vacanza collection, which Lipa co-designed. The slinky dress featured a neon butterfly and floral print and gold chain straps. She continued the garden theme by accessorising with ladybug charms and butterfly brooches, as well as silver stilettos with butterfly appliques.

Hari Nef

Hari Nef attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The actor went against the grain on the pink carpet by appearing in a more goth-inspired look. Nef, who plays a Barbie in the film, wore a black dress by Dilara Findikoglu with a high neck and cap sleeves, and covered in… cutlery? Silver butter knives created an unusual silhouette for Nef, who completed the stand-out look with nude heels and short red hair.

Simu Liu

Simu Liu attends The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 (Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Kens aren’t meant to stand out in Barbie’s universe, but Simu Liu tossed that rule out the window with his all-black Fendi ensemble at the premiere. At first glance, his outfit might appear monotonous, but a closer look reveals a halter neck top and trousers with delicate floral embroidery and a black jumper tied casually around his shoulders. Liu also wore platform boots, a Ben Baller gold chain and an Audemars Piguet watch.

Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Did someone say “hotpants”? Sex Education star Gatwa certainly heard the call, as he turned up on the pink carpet in a custom Valentino look, featuring a dramatic white cape, a very low-cut, long-sleeved top and super-short sparkly silver shorts. Never one to blend into the background, he capped off the eye-popping look with a white hat and chunky black shoes, as well as a silver necklace from Tiffany & Co.

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 (Getty Images)

The film’s director joined the event in a Barbiecore pale pink Erdem gown and matching cape. The cape’s neckline was encrusted with silver rhinestones and she carried a small silver clutch from Jimmy Choo to match. This is only the second time Gerwig has worn pink on the Barbie press tour, with the first being a vibrant pink Valentino dress with a matching blazer, bag and studded pumps.