American model Bella Hadid has spoken out after starring in an adidas campaign that has faced fierce backlash for referencing the 1972 Munich Olympics.

The advertising campaign for the retro SL72s trainer has been criticised for referencing the 1972 games, where 11 Israeli athletes and one German police officer were killed in an attack by a Palestinian militant group called Black September.

Hadid, who is half-Palestinian and half-Dutch – and has been vocal in her support of Palestine throughout Israel’s war on the region – said in a statement: “I am shocked, I am upset, and I am disappointed in the lack of sensitivity that went into this campaign.”

The American Jewish Committee criticised adidas for picking what they called a “vocal anti-Israel model” to “recall this dark Olympics”. The organisation said the decision was either “a massive oversight or intentionally inflammatory” but said “neither is acceptable.”

“We call on Adidas to address this egregious error,” it said.

Adidas issued an apology last week, saying it was “revising” its campaign with Hadid.

Hadid said in a statement shared on Monday evening (29 July) that she would “never knowingly engage with any art or work that is linked to a horrific tragedy of any kind”.

"In advance of the campaign release, I had no knowledge of the historical connection to the atrocious events in 1972."

open image in gallery Hadid said she was ‘shocked and upset’ by the ‘lack of sensitivity’ that went into shoe campaign ( Getty Images )

She continued: "I am shocked, I am upset, and I am disappointed in the lack of sensitivity that went into this campaign. Had I been made aware, from the bottom of my heart, I would never have participated.

"My team should have known, Adidas should have known and I should have done more research so that I too would have known and understood, and spoken up."

In the campaign, the 27-year-old model kneels on the floor as she holds a floral bouquet for the relaunch of the trainer that originally debuted in 1972 – the same year as the atrocities that occurred at the Munich Olympics.

Hadid continued: “While everyone’s intentions were to make something positive, and bring people together through art, the collective lack of understanding from all parties undermined the process.

“I do not believe in hate in any form, including antisemitism. That will never waiver, and I stand by that statement to the fullest extent.

open image in gallery Hadid said ‘hate has no place here’ in response to campaign ( Instagram via @bellahadid )

“Connecting the liberation of the Palestinian people to an attack so tragic, is something that hurts my heart.

“Palestine is not synonymous with terrorism and this campaign unintentionally highlighted an event that does not represent who we are.”

Hadid, who referred to herself as a “proud Palestinian woman” said she continues to stand with Palestine while continuing “to advocate for a world free of antisemitism”.

“I am a proud Palestinian woman and there is so much more to our culture than the things that have been equated over the past week,” she continued.

"I will always stand for peace over violence, any day. Hate has no place here, and I will forever advocate for not only my people, but every person worldwide."

Adidas said in its statement that it had not intended to make connections with the 1972 attack.

“We are conscious that connections have been made to tragic historical events – though these are completely unintentional – and we apologise for any upset or distress caused,” the company said.

“As a result, we are revising the remainder of the campaign. We believe in sport as a unifying force around the world and will continue our efforts to champion diversity and equality in everything we do.”

Hadid, who is the daughter of Dutch model Yolanda Hadid and Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, began her career at 16, and made her runway debut for Tom Ford’s Fall/Winter in 2015. She has since starred in campaigns for Victoria’s Secret, Chanel and Marc Jacobs, and has made more than 20 appearances on international Vogue covers. Her sister, Gigi Hadid, is also a successful model.