Bella Hadid seen with shaved head in new Marc Jacobs campaign

It’s official, Bella Hadid can pull off any look.

In Marc Jacobs’ new jaw-dropping photos for its “Heaven” fall 2023 collection, the 26-year-old supermodel was pictured bare - shaved head and all. Her skin appeared smooth without a single hair in sight, as she posed in the futuristic universe crafted by the mind of Jacobs and photographer Carlijn Jacobs.

Rather than formatting her sleek long locks to fit the concept of the collection, the team started with a clean slate, swiping Hadid’s hair and eyebrows. While her head remained bald, the brand’s muse could be seen with reconfigured dark brows angled upward.

In the campaign, Hadid was placed on an entirely different planet with armour inspired by Marc Jacob’s iconic Kiki Boots. “The fall 2023 collection pays homage to the cult favourite Kiki Boot with the introduction of the Kiki Group, an assortment of ready-to-wear and accessories,” the fashion brand said in an official statement.

With a long, spiraling silver tube seemingly coming out of her spine, the Dutch-Palestinian runway star celebrates the dominatrix essence of the platform boot. The campaign image also paid special attention to Hadid’s oversized wired ear cuff, which retails for $150, as she sat nude in front of the camera.

Just five months ago, Hadid candidly spoke about her 15-year struggle with Lyme disease after taking five-month break to seek treatment at a wellness center in California. On 6 August, she posted a carousel of photos of herself in a doctor’s chair with an IV in her arm.

“The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself,” Hadid wrote on Instagram. “Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain.”

“To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever. One thing I want to express to you all is that one: I am OK and you do not have to worry, and two: I wouldn’t change anything for the world,” Hadid continued. “I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life.”

In addition to Lyme disease, Hadid has also endured chronic disease and co-infection treatment.

“Almost 15 years of invisible suffering was all worth it if I’m able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup and being able to truly be myself, for the first time ever,” she said.