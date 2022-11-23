Jump to content

Bella Hadid named ‘most stylish person on the planet’

The model heads up British GQ’s Most Stylish People list

Kate Ng
Wednesday 23 November 2022 15:08
Bella Hadid has white dress spray-painted onto body mid-fashion show

Bella Hadid has been named British GQ’s most stylish person on the planet.

The US supermodel, 26, has been commended for her “ability to make menswear, womenswear, smartwear and even wavywear work”.

She was recently lauded for modelling Coperni’s groundbreaking spray-on latex gown during Paris Fashion Week 2022. The viral moment captured fans’ imagination when a dress materialised on Hadid’s nearly-nude body seemingly out of nowhere as a team of three men used spray-on fabric on her.

The rest of the magazine’s annual Most Stylish People list is unranked and includes the likes of Harry Styles, Tyler the Creator, Florence Pugh, Daniel Kaluuya, Yasmin Finney, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Adam Sandler, and G-Dragon.

The list celebrated “those who’ve made the world a wilder, happier-looking place”, British GQ said.

Hadid, whose parents are Mohamed and Yolanda Hadid and sister is model Gigi Hadid, began her modelling career at the age of 16. She has since graced the cover of international Vogue magazines 27 times.

She also broke the record held by Doutzen Kroes for the most Vogue September covers in one year in 2017, when she appeared on the covers of the fashion bible’s China, Spain, Brazil, Australia and Arabia editions.

Hadid recently opened up about her struggles with depression and anxiety, telling US Vogue in March that she would “wake up every morning, hysterical, in tears, alone” for three years while working, but “wouldn’t show anybody that”.

“I would go to work, cry at lunch in my little green room, finish my day, go to whatever random little hotel I was in for the night, cry again, wake up in the morning, and do the same thing,” she said.

She revealed that her mental health influences her everyday style choices. In an interview published on 17 January, Hadid said: “I haven’t had a stylist in a long time, maybe two years now. I was in such a weird place mentally that it was really complicated for me to get out of the house and put an outfit together, especially witht he anxiety of [paparazzi] being outside and all that.

(Getty Images for Miu Miu)

“In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don’t, it doesn’t matter, because it’s my style. When I leave the house in the morning, what I think about it: Does this make me happy? Do I feel good in this and do I feel comfortable?”

She also lives with Lyme disease, a bacterial infection spread to humans by infected ticks. Her diagnosis in 2012 cut short her equestrian career, which she said she thought she would do “for the rest of my life”.

There are three stages of Lyme disease: localised, disseminated and persistent. The first two stages are early and easily treatable with antibiotics, but the third stage is chronic and usually occurs within 12 months of the infection.

Symptoms include severe headaches or migraines, muscle pain, fatigue, insomnia, and problems following conversations and processing information.

Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, also suffers from Lyme disease.

