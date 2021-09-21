London Fashion Week: Bella Hadid is unveiled as the face of a major British fashion brand

It’s London Fashion Week, and while Bella Hadid may not be strutting down the capital’s catwalks, the supermodel has joined forces with London-based brand Self-Portrait, having been unveiled as the face of its spring/summer 2022 campaign.

The 24-year-old appears in six different looks in the shoot, captured by British photographer Harley Weir, intended to reflect the many sides of her personality, and the Self-Portrait woman.

(Harley Weir/Self-Portrait/PA)

“When I think of the Self-Portrait woman, I never just have one person in mind,” said founder and creative director Han Chong. “For me, the joy of what I do comes from designing for women with different personalities, different attitudes, and different ways of living their lives.

“I wanted to celebrate this spirit with my new collection and wanted to present the different facets of the Self-Portrait woman with a series of images of Bella Hadid transforming into varying sides of her character.”

(Harley Weir/Self-Portrait/PA)

Hadid, who was born in the US to Dutch and Palestinian parents, wears neutral make-up and flowing locks in some of the photos, while in others she sports a bold red lip and her hair is slicked back or tied up.

The brunette beauty wears sexy, figure hugging dresses and separates with lace, ruching and cut-out detailing, which Chong says were inspired by the post-lockdown desire for going-out clothes.

(Harley Weir/Self-Portrait/PA)

He said: “This season I was really inspired to shift gears into the future and present a collection into what women might want to wear after what feels like a lifetime spent indoors.

“I wanted to show a modern approach to occasion dressing – strong, feminine styles but in soft and relaxed silhouettes. This collection is a love letter to the Self-Portrait woman – one who is ready to face the world, be truly herself and have fun again.”

(Harley Weir/Self-Portrait/PA)

As Hadid is known for her fun and fashion-forward style – not to mention her incredible figure – she’s a perfect fit for the brand.

We expect Self-Portrait’s many celebrity fans, who include Selena Gomez, Emily Ratajkowski and Bella’s supermodel sister Gigi Hadid, will be spotted in this collection when it launches next spring.