How Bella Hadid’s facialist thinks you should look after your skin

Hollywood’s go-to facialist, Joanna Czech, has star-studded clientele including Bella Hadid, Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian, Christy Turlington Burns and Cate Blanchett – to name a few.

Her infamous skin ‘slapper’ technique has led to some unfortunate nicknames among her US clients; but the Polish-born skincare expert, 60, swears by this tough technique to stimulate blood flow and muscle elasticity.

“We forget to talk about the muscles when we talk about healthy skin,” says Czech. “If muscles have proper elasticity – proper levels of firmness – then your skin has a beautiful base to rest on.

“Because if your muscles lack elasticity, your skin is simply hanging because there is not good base.”

Czech notes that once she realised that treating the muscles is as important as the skin – that’s when she began to see results.

But with this in mind, a pinnacle question arises when it comes to her A-list customers – what are her thoughts on the muscle-paralysing procedure known as Botox?

“Preventative Botox?” she laughed, “Translated to preventive muscle paralysis.

“When you run and do it every three months, it’s going to change the shape of your face and the tone of your face muscles will be flattened.”

Czech explains that wherever you get Botox, this will have a chain reaction on the rest of the muscles in your face: “If one muscle does not move automatically, for example muscles surrounding the eye, then cheeks and so on will stop moving and become weaker.”

Czech advises only having the procedure every eight months at the most. “The best example of it was when I was I was 25 living in Poland, and I had my right leg in a cast for four months,” Czech explains.

“After they took the cast off, it was so skinny – like my forearm – I didn’t have any leg muscle.

“I said, ‘Oh my God, I’m loving it!’ But my 25-year-old leg looked like 80-year-old’s, because the skin was hanging on it – that’s exactly what’s happening with facial Botox.”

Czech does admit to having Botox herself, “I was 46 when I went through divorce and I thought I would do something naughty,” she grins.

“I’ve done it since then, maybe every two years,” Czech’s tone suddenly drops, “But if you start Botox, don’t do it earlier than 36 or 38 years old.

“That’s usually the age when we get our face shape, by 30 you still have your little baby fat. Don’t do any augmentations before that.”

When it comes to our skincare routine, Czech simplifies the process, “For me, everything needs to be Netflix-friendly,” she smiles, “I concentrate on skincare at night. But if you have three or five minutes [in the morning], do a little facial massage while your coffee is running.”

This carries out lymphatic drainage, decongesting your face and preparing it for the day ahead.

When it comes to evening skincare, Czech says, “The efficacy of every [product] you apply at night is increased by at least 20%.”

This is because the evening is when your skin removes lymph fluid and reverses oxidative DNA damage done during the day.

It is also when your body is at its lowest stress levels, so the oxygen circulation and skin permeability are at their optimum, allowing the nutrients in creams and serums to absorb better.

When it comes to the products, Czech states the two most vital items are cleanser and toner.

“If you wear a lot of make-up, use a balmy cleanser. If you just wear SPF, a milky cleanser will be enough.

“After cleanser, always use toner,” says Czech, “Toner controls pH, which is incredibly important as it controls inflammation.

“And under inflammation is everything – breakouts, dehydration, redness, acne, bumpiness, hyperpigmentation.

“The proper pH of human skin is [around] 5.5 to 5.9. What we eat, what we drink, what we’re exposed to – changes of the temperature – dilutes that pH, and it could get too close to alkaline level.”

Czech recommends a toner with a pH-level between 4.8 and 5, just right below ideal, to help balance the skin’s natural pH.

In tandem with products, Czech stresses the importance of using massage and microcurrents – a treatment involving small electrical signals emitted from a special handheld device – to care for your muscles as much as your skin.

She recommends cold laser – a form of low-level light therapy – such as the one pioneered by LYMA, with whom Czech’s collaborated. “[Cold laser] is not just treating skin, it’s penetrating through the fat, getting into the muscle and the bone.”

LYMA’s founder Lucy Goff stated, “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Joanna Czech for a week-long residency at LYMA HQ. Her unparalleled expertise in skin health and beauty aligns perfectly with our mission of redefining wellness.”

Clients across the board swear by Czech’s use of cold lasers and slapping skincare, “I love working with Kate Winslet, Anna Wintour and Jennifer Aniston,” Czech smiles, “They’re fantastic humans and so pleasant to be in the same room with.”