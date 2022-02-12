Bella Hadid turns heads at NYFW in velvet peplum jumper in Proenza Schouler show

Bella Hadid has made her first appearance at New York Fashion Week this season, walking the runway for Proenza Schouler on Friday.

The 25-year-old model wore a tight-fitting black velvet top that featured long sleeves, a peplum hem, and a hood.

The look was completed with a pair of baggy khaki trousers and a black leather shoulder bag.

The Kin co-founder sported a natural makeup look, comprising nude lipstick and brown eyeshadow.

Proenza Schouler, which Hadid has modelled for in the past, was founded in New York in 2002 and is renowned for its leather goods and accessories.

Hadid’s appearance at NYFW comes just weeks after the model revealed she had mostly cut alcohol from her life since last summer.

In an interview with InStyle, she said: “I don’t feel the need because I know how it will affect me at three in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school.

“There’s just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn’t really do much, you know?”

She added that she had done her “fair share” of drinking, but said: “It got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn’t be able to control myself.”

Hadid revealed that she underwent brain scans and her doctor showed her the adverse effects alcohol had on her brain, which made it “a lot harder to pick up a glass”.