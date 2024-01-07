Golden Globes 2023: The best-dressed stars on last year’s red carpet from Billy Porter to Lily James
All the red carpet looks at the 2023 Golden Globes
As the 81st annual Golden Globes soon approach, we’re taking a look back at the best-dressed celebrities from the 2023 red carpet.
After a hiatus in 2022, last year’s ceremony returned more glamorous and glitzy than ever, with Hollywood’s biggest names arriving on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in all manners of show-stopping looks on Tuesday 10 January.
Between ruffles, colourful tuxedos, and a lot of sequins, stars arrived, donning a number of emerging trends from 2023 on the Golden Globes red carpet.
From Laverne Cox to Lily James and Anya Taylor-Joy, these were the best red carpet from the 2023 Golden Globes.
Laverne Cox
Cox, who hosted the red carpet coverage ahead of last year’s awards show, arrived on the red carpet on Tuesday night in a blue vintage John Galliano gown.
Jessica Chastain
Chastain arrived on the red carpet in a sheer strapless sequined gown with embellished details. She paired the gown with a sleek updo and matching mask, prompting praise from fans.
Emma D’Arcy
The House of the Dragon star chose a unique ensemble for the Golden Globes, with the actor arriving in a black oversized tuxedo, which they paired with a purple hairstyle and bright purple rubber gloves.
Selena Gomez
Gomez opted for a dark purple strapless gown with oversized purple statement sleeves for the awards ceremony, which she attended alongside her sister.
Donald Glover
Glover posed on the red carpet ahead of the awards ceremony in white pants and a matching top, which he paired with a black tuxedo jacket.
Andrew Garfield
Garfield also chose to stray from the classic black tuxedo for the red carpet, with the actor instead opting for a burnt orange suit, which he paired with a black shirt.
Michelle Yeoh
Yeoh chose a blue sparkling statement gown with a peplum detail for the 2023 Golden Globes. She completed the look with a diamond choker necklace.
Margot Robbie
Robbie arrived on the red carpet ahead of the Golden Globes in a pink and silver custom Chanel couture halter-neck gown with a lace hem.
Jenna Ortega
The Wednesday star chose a pale beige gown with cut-outs for the award’s ceremony. She accessorised the look with a multi-chain silver choker.
Lily James
James also chose a red statement gown for the 2023 Golden Globes, with the actress posing in a structured strapless ballgown with cut-out details around the waist. She completed the look with a sleek bob hairstyle and a diamond choker.
Anya Taylor-Joy
The Menu star posed in a yellow cropped top and a matching floor-length skirt on the red carpet ahead of the award’s show. She accessorised the ensemble with a diamond choker and her long blonde hair worn straight.
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Edgar-Jones wore a black Victorian-inspired gown with a ruffled ballgown skirt for this year’s Golden Globes. While walking the red carpet, the actress suggested that the gown is Wednesday-inspired.
Hilary Swank
Swank, who recently revealed that she is expecting twins, chose a dark green gown for the awards ceremony. She cradled her pregnant stomach as she smiled for cameras on the red carpet.
Salma Hayek
Hayek also chose a sheer sequin-embellished gown for this year’s red carpet. The actress paired the dress, which featured cap sleeves, with an updo.
Quinta Brunson
Brunson chose a black and pink tulle mermaid gown for this year’s Golden Globes, which the actress paired with a sleek ponytail and simple jewellery.
Heidi Klum
The supermodel chose a statement gown for this year’s red carpet, with Klum opting for a silver sequin mini dress with a purple feather boa detail. She was joined on the red carpet by her husband Tom Kaulitz, with the pair exchanging a kiss for the cameras.
Jennifer Coolidge
The White Lotus star chose a Tanya-esque gown for this year’s awards ceremony, with the actress posing on the red carpet in a black sequin off-the-shoulder gown.
Billy Porter
Porter brought glamour to the red carpet with a hot pink velvet suit-ballgown ensemble. He completed the look with a matching pink bowtie and silver platform sequin heels.
Viola Davis
Davis wore a stunning blue gown with a short train for the 2023 Golden Globes. She completed the look with simple jewellery and a silver clutch.
Angela Bassett
Bassett joined the sequin trend with a silver halter neck gown. She completed the look with a curled bob hairstyle and a black statement clutch.
Michelle Williams
Williams arrived on the red carpet in a nude ruffled statement dress ahead of the 2023 Golden Globes. The one-shouldered gown featured sparkling gold trim, while Williams accessorised the look with gold heels and a simple updo.
Niecy Nash
Nash also opted for a purple glittering gown for the 2023 Golden Globes. The actress paired the floor-length gown, which featured a jewelled purple panel, with a structured plum cape.
Letitia Wright
Wright wore a stunning orange gown with a slit for the awards ceremony. She paired the look with simple drop earrings and matching orange heels.
Elizabeth Debicki
Debicki chose a strapless pink floor-length gown for the awards ceremony, which featured a simple belt detail. She paired the dress with a diamond necklace.
Claire Danes
Danes wore a unique pale pink dress with floral details and a pink satin bow for the 2023 Golden Globes.
Liza Koshy
The influencer opted for sheer black lace gown with a cut-out thong detail for the awards show. She paired the unique ensemble with a multi-strand black choker necklace and an updo.
Monica Barbaro
Barbaro chose a stunning strapless red tulle gown for this year’s red carpet, which the actress accessorised with red lipstick and a simple sleek bob hairstyle.
Julia Garner
Garner proved that ruffles are the breakout trend on this year’s red carpet, with the actress arriving in a pale pink gown with silver sequin detailing and a ruffled drop hem.
Dolly De Leon
De Leon posed in a black leather gown with matching black leather gloves on the red carpet ahead of the 2023 Golden Globes.
Rhea Seehorn
Seehorn also chose black sequins for the 2023 Golden Globes, with the actress opting for a black long-sleeve sequin gown with a red and pink floral pattern and statement shoulders. She completed the look with a bright green clutch.
Eddie Redmayne
Redmayne also opted for a unique red carpet look for this year’s awards, with the actor posing on the red carpet in a brown suit with a brown satin lapel and a matching satin flower. He was joined by his wife Hannah Bagshawe, who wore a black satin gown with pockets and a train.
Domee Shi
The film director arrived on the red carpet on Tuesday night in a bright pink satin suit which she wore unbuttoned to show off her black leather strapless top.
Jenny Slate
Slate chose a bright green halter-neck gown for the red carpet, which included a flower detail on her chest. She completed the vibrant look with an updo and gold heels.
Britt Lower
Lower also made a statement with her red carpet gown, with the actress posing in a black strapless gown with a ballgown-style pink skirt. She completed the look with full-length black leather gloves.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Curtis arrived on the red carpet in a black strapless wide-leg jumpsuit. She accessorised the outfit with a black lace floor-length cape.
Milly Alcock
Alcock chose a black gown with jewel statement details. She paired the look with a half-updo and black heels.
Zanna Roberts Rassi
Rassi also opted for an old Hollywood glamour look to kick of awards season, with the Milk Makeup cofounder arriving on the red carpet in a cream-coloured strapless dress, which she paired with a black harness. She completed the look with black satin stilettos.
Olivia Hamilton
Hamilton kept her look simple, with the actress choosing a black gown with just a hint of sparkle in the form of a silver sequin belt. She completed the ensemble with a matching silver sequin clutch.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Ralph chose a metallic purple embellished gown for this year’s awards show, with the actress pairing the look with matching purple eyeshadow.
Kaley Cuoco
Cuoco, who recently announced she is pregnant, cradled her pregnant stomach in a pastel purple gown on the red carpet ahead of the 2023 Golden Globes.
Zuri Hall
Hall chose a white halter-neck gown with jewel-encrusted straps for the awards show, which she paired with a sleek bob haircut.
Chloe Flower
Flower arrived on the red carpet in a stunning white statement mini dress with a structured ruffle train.
Abby Elliott
The comedian chose a high-necked orange sequin gown with long sleeves for this year’s awards show. She paired the gown with an orange clutch.
Cassie DiLaura
DiLaura arrived on the red carpet on Tuesday night in a red floor-length gown with draped sleeve details. She completed the red carpet look with a slicked-back hairstyle.
Emily Uribe
Uribe opted for a bright pink strapless gown with a side bow and pockets for the awards ceremony. She completed the look with a jewel choker.
Li Jun Li
Li arrived on the red carpet in a strapless silver gown with a jeweled pattern at the hem. She paired the dress with a small silver clutch, simple jewellery and a sleek updo.
Tefi Pessoa
TikTok star Pessoa chose a black cut-out dress for the red carpet, with the influencer completing the look with multiple rings and a wet-look hairstyle.
Davis Burleson
Burleson also opted for a statement red carpet look, with the TikTok host arriving on the red carpet at the Golden Globes in a charcoal metallic suit.
Gigi Paris
The model arrived on the red carpet in a sheer gold gown with a ruffled skirt detail. She paired the look with a simple choker and dangling earrings.
Ivy Maurice
Maurice chose a gold off-the-shoulder structured top and matching skirt for the awards ceremony.
Mark Indelicato
Indelicato made a statement when he arrived on the red carpet in a light yellow satin suit.
