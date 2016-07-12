Beyoncé’s new adidas x Ivy Park swimwear collection is here - and it’s size inclusive

Beyoncé has launched a new adidas x Ivy Park inclusive swimwear collection.

The size-inclusive garments follow the brand’s foray into snow wear, footwear and athleisure.

Called the Flex Park collection, the tangerine-coloured swimwear range comprises all-in-one swimsuits, bikinis and swimming trunks in sizes XS to 4X (UK size 30).

Beach-ready cover-ups, a men’s matching shirt and short set, sliders, a bucket hat and bag are also available.

The release comes after Beyoncé’s first Ivy Park x adidas collection, which dropped in January 2020, was criticised for not being size-inclusive, with the largest size available stopping at XL.

The accompanying release states that the new range “emphatically celebrates the empowered spirit of confident self-expression and individuality”, adding that it aims to inspire “anyone and everyone to fearlessly FLEX their best selves”.

(Ivy Park/adidas)

A campaign film released to publicise the collection features body-positive influencer Tabria Majors, fashion influencer Kristen Noel Crawley and actor Quincy Brown.

This fourth collection from Beyoncé will be available for purchase on the adidas website from 22 July, with prices starting at £40.

As well as having 100 per cent ownership of the Ivy Park brand, the Black is King singer made history in March when she became the most decorated woman in Grammys history, winning a total of 28 awards.

The “Crazy in Love” singer took home awards for Best Rap Song (for her feature on Megan Thee Stallion's “Savage” remix), Best R&B Song for “Black Parade”, and Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl”, which she shared with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who became the second youngest person to ever win a Grammy.

Earlier that month, she also added her voice to the swell of support for Meghan Markle following her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Sharing a photograph on her website of the two women during their meeting at the 2019 European premiere of The Lion King, Beyoncé wrote: “Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”