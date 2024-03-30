Levi’s changes its name in honour of new Beyoncé song off ‘Cowboy Carter’ album

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Levi’s has paid tribute to Beyonce after the iconic denim brand received a nod on the singer’s latest album, Cowboy Carter.

On Friday 29 March, the 42-year-old pop star released her highly-awaited country album, Cowboy Carter. The album included the song “Levii’s Jeans” - a sultry track featuring rapper Post Malone - in which Beyoncé sings: “Boy, I’ll let you be my Levi’s jeans so you can hug that a** all day long.”

Now, the legendary American fashion brand has reacted to the shoutout on social media. Following the album release, Levi’s changed its name on Instagram to “Levii’s” and added an extra “i” to match the title of the song.

The brand also changed the logo in its profile picture and updated its bio to read, “FKA [formerly known as] Levi’s,” with a bumble bee emoji - a subtle nod to Beyoncé’s loyal Beyhive fandom.

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé has name-dropped a brand in her lyrics. In the first act of her three-part album release, titled Renaissance, the mother of three declared the Hermès Birkin bag was officially over in the album’s final track, “Summer Renaissance”.

In the song, Beyoncé mentions that her Birkins are “in storage” in favour of the Black-owned brand Telfar, which the singer has been repping since 2021. Affectionately nicknamed the “Bushwick Birkin,” the Telfar Shopping Bag has become a cult-favourite accessory among fashion lovers for its affordable pricing and its simple yet luxurious design.

“This Telfar bag imported. Birkins, them sh*ts in storage,” she sings, over a sampled beat of Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love”.

She also gave a shout out to some of her favourite labels in the song, including Versace, Prada, Balenciaga, and Givenchy. “This haute couture I’m flaunting,” she sings on the same track.

Meanwhile, Red Lobster became a trending topic on X (formerly Twitter) and saw a 33 per cent increase in sales after Beyoncé mentioned the chain seafood restaurant in the 2016 song “Formation”.

In addition to Post Malone, the Texas-born artist collaborated with stars such as Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Miley Cyrus on Cowboy Carter. The newly-released album even featured covers of famous songs like Parton’s “Jolene” and “Blackbird” by The Beatles.