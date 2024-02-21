Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Superstar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has launched her lifelong dream – a haircare line called Cécred – a play on the word ‘sacred’ using part of Queen Bey’s name.

Inspired by growing up and helping out in her mother Tina Knowles’ salon, Cécred prioritises the needs of textured hair, and other hair types that lack strength and moisture.

The foundation collection, which includes eight cruelty-free products that cleanse, condition and visibly repair, are infused with a signature Temple Oud fragrance.

“The journey of creating Cécred has taken years, and I’m so proud to finally reveal what we’ve been working on,” said the 42-year-old Cécred founder and chairwoman Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

“As a Black founder, it was important to me to concentrate on where I saw the greatest need for healthy haircare and to place scientific innovation and product performance above all else.

“My entire life and career, I’ve worn my hair in so many different ways: natural, flat-ironed, braids, coloured, weaves, wigs. I want everyone to have the freedom to express their hair in ways that make them feel good, so I began by creating the essentials for hair and scalp health.”

Beyoncé’s vision is to be an “inclusive force of excellence in the haircare industry” while also celebrating hair rituals across global cultures and dispelling myths and misconceptions.

The launch range includes a Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub (£31), Hydrating Shampoo (£25), Moisturising Deep Conditioner (£31), Reconstructing Treatment Mask (£34), Moisture Sealing Lotion (£31) and Nourishing Hair Oil (£36) with more products on the way.

(iStock/AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The products aim to redefine keratin recovery science with its ‘bioactive keratin ferment’, which is “a patent-pending technology made from wool-derived keratin, honey, and lactobacillus ferment. Enhanced by the ancient process of fermentation, the keratin proteins are small enough to penetrate deep into the cortex of each strand, closely matching and replacing depleted proteins to visibly repair and strengthen weak or damaged hair. Formulated without silicones which mask damage with an artificial coating”.

In a recent interview with Essence Magazine about the intention behind the brand, the entertainer said: “I knew what I wanted to do, with technology that works for all women and all textures, because I had not been able to find it. I built this from the ground up and funded it myself.”

In partnership with her philanthropic foundation BeyGOOD, Beyoncé has also launched the BeyGOOD x Cécred fund, an annual $500,000 award for cosmetology school scholarships and salon business grants, to champion the hairdressing community, develop new talent and support entrepreneurship.

The launch comes just after the American singer-songwriter became the first black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart after her new single Texas Hold ‘Em debuted at number one on Tuesday.

The mother-of-three also released another single 16 Carriages at the same time, also from her upcoming eighth studio album.