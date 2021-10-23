Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park label to release new collection with Peloton

Beyoncé has announced a new activewear collaboration between her Adidas x Ivy Park label and Peloton, called #PELOTONPARK.

The capsule collection is Peloton’s first foray into footwear and apparel. The company is popular for its at-home workout equipment, which includes spin bikes and treadmills.

Featuring black and olive performance and lifestyle apparel with flashes of neon colour, the 29-piece capsule includes bike shorts and tights with matching bras, loose shorts and T-shirts for layering, cropped hoodies and windbreakers.

It also features a unisex sneaker, the IVP Ultrapark, in sizes four to 14. Sizing for the apparel ranges from XXS to 3XL and prices will range from US$45 (£32.70) to US$200 (£145.35) for clothing and US$200 for the shoes.

Set to launch on 10 November, the collection will accompany Peloton’s second Beyoncé Artist Series, which gave Peloton fans access to 72 hours of content, including 17 classes set to songs from the pop star.

Beyoncé is set to launch her new Adidas x Ivy Park x Peloton collection on 10 November 2021 (Adidas)

The first series was released last year, after Beyoncé signed a multi-year deal with Peloton. This year, the event was streamed globally from Peloton Studios New York and London earlier this week.

As part of last year’s series, Beyoncé and Peloton gifted digital memberships to select historically black colleges and universities. This year, the collaboration will see 10 of these schools provided with Peloton bikes.

The Adidas x Ivy Park x Peloton collection will be available to buy on Adidas and Peloton’s online shops, as well as in select Adidas stores worldwide.

Ivy Park posted a promotional video on its Instagram on Friday, featuring popular Peloton instructors such as Ally Love, Cody Rigsby and Becs Gentry wearing the new designs.

Adidas said in a statement: “The first-of-its-kind collection celebrates the joining of music, sport and fashion.

“Purposefully crafted to empower everyone on their fitness journey, Adidas x Ivy Park x Peloton is a statement of inclusivity and energetic movement.”