Beyoncé opted for an avant-garde, barely there bikini for her latest album cover shoot.

The singer shared the official artwork for her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Renaissance, with fans on Thursday 30 June.

In the photograph, she’s seen sitting atop a silver holographic horse, dressed in an artful creation by Florida-born designer Nusi Quero.

Quero, who previously worked for an architecture firm, is well-known for his intricate, 3D-printed haute-couture corsets.

On the cover of Renaissance, Beyoncé wears a diamond-encrusted skeletal one piece which snakes across her torso and chest and around her thighs.

The “Break My Soul” singer’s hair is styled in long 1970s waves, while bronze eye makeup and red lip complete the look.

Fans have praised Beyoncé for choosing to wear Quero’s design, with some describing the outfit as “pure art”.

“The design is perfection. Sexy but luxurious in a way,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Jaw dropping !!!! We can’t wait Giselle.”

“So we’re doing silver accessories this summer? I’m in line, Bey!” one Twitter user wrote.

“It’s giving GALACTIC,” another person said.

Announcing the release date for Renaissance, which is set to drop on 29 July, Beyoncé said creating the album had allowed her a place “to dream and to find escape” during the pandemic.

“It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment,” Beyoncé wrote.

“A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.

“I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

The look was put together by Beyoncé’s head stylist, Marni Senofonte. Senofonte was also behind the pop star’s recent British Vogue cover.

For the magazine’s July issue – which also sees her sitting on a horse – Beyoncé was dressed in a full-length Alaia dress, accessorised with a large, feathered headpiece by Harris Reed and Vivienne H Lake.