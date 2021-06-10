9 wedding dress ideas for a low-key ceremony

There are some brides who dream of walking down the aisle in a fairytale wedding gown, but for others, an effortless maxi dress with a pair of sandals feels like a much more appealing way to say, ‘I do’.

Luckily, there are no rules when it comes to wedding dresses anymore (especially considering the pandemic, and ever changing-restrictions), which means you can skip the tulle and lace and opt for something laid-back if you’re planning a casual, fuss-free day.

Here are some casual wedding dresses for the non-traditional bride that fit a less formal dress code…

1. Whistles Eve Silk Wedding Dress

Whistles launched their first wedding collection in 2017 and their iconic Eve dress has been a firm favourite with brides ever since. If you’re looking for a timeless, elegant dress that won’t break the bank, this contemporary silk number will look stylish on most body shapes.

2. Reformation Dora Dress

‘Cool girl’ brand Reformation are known for their refined, retro-boho vibe, and if you’re planning a backyard wedding, you can’t go wrong with their earth-conscious Dora dress. Made out of linen and sitting in the happy place between mini and maxi, it’s special enough for your big day but can be worn in plenty of summers to come.

3. Belle & Bunty Babette silk slip dress

A silk slip dress is a great way to stick to the tradition of wearing white, without feeling constricted in something heavy and form-fitting. Crafted with a single tie sash, this gown is simple but stunning.

4. Faithfull The Brand Kiona Dress

For the fashion-forward bride, it doesn’t get much cooler than saying you’re wearing Faithfull The Brand on your wedding day. This light, square neck style is bang on trend and has an easy, breezy attitude that suggests you’ve just rocked up from the beach.

5. 16 Arlington Minelli Feather trimmed dress

If you want to add some glitz to your big day but don’t want to arrive at the registry office looking overdressed, you’ll still feel a million dollars in this strapless number.

6. Ghost Olive Jumpsuit

Who said you had to wear a dress on your wedding day? Bring a touch of Bianca Jagger to your nuptials – she famously opted to wear a suit to her wedding to Mick Jagger – with this jumpsuit. Made from a satin-back crepe, it has flattering, wide flowing legs and a coordinating belt that cinches the waist for shape.

7. Rixo Candice Dress

Make like Lily Allen and opt for a Sixties shift dress for your non-traditional day. This one from Rixo will make you look like a retro feathered vision, with its high collared neckline, closed back and flirty hemline. It’s made from 100% silk (lining viscose) and will look fantastic paired with some statement shoes.

8. Rime Arodaky Patsy Jumpsuit

Half-jumpsuit, half-dress, it doesn’t get more chic than this playful silhouette from Rime Arodaky. It’s just as stunning as a full gown but the addition of cropped trousers under a half skirt makes this piece feel perfect for a small but romantic day.

9. Halfpenny Stella Dress

We love a smock dress and this one will be oh-so comfortable on your wedding day. It’s perfect for brides that want to rock up to the registry office in a pair of trainers rather than stiletto heels.