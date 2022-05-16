Billboard Music Awards 2022: Best-dressed stars on the red carpet from Heidi Klum to Kylie Jenner
Billboard Music Awards are taking place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas
The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are here, which means the red carpet is filling up with some of the most interesting outfits of awards season.
This year, the awards show will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Sean “Diddy” Combs set to host.
Ahead of the awards ceremony, and performances by Florence + the Machine, Machine Gun Kelly, Ed Sheeran, and Dan + Shay, celebrities have already begun arriving on the red carpet.
From Doja Cat to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, these are the best-dressed stars at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Jenner and Scott arrived on the red carpet shortly before the start of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. For the occasion, the Kylie Cosmetics founder wore blue and gray long-sleeve gown, while Scott wore a green suit.
Doja Cat
The rapper arrived on the red carpet in a black strapless gown with a statement neckline and a long sheer beige train. She completed the look with a gold planet-inspired purse and her hair in a slicked-back ponytail.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox
Fox and Machine Gun Kelly posed together on the red carpet ahead of the Billboard Music Awards. For the occasion, Fox wore a black strapless gown with long sleeves and flower detailing, while the singer opted for a spiked black suit with a silver sparkling bodysuit. The singer also wore matching shoes with studded details.
Megan Thee Stallion
The rapper arrived on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards in a black and beige outfit with cut-out details and a train.
Dixie D’Amelio
The TikTok star attended the awards show in a green long-sleeve mini dress which featured a high neck. She paired the outfit with matching shoes.
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow opted for a black and charcoal suit for this year’s awards.
Dove Cameron
Cameron arrived on the red carpet in a red gown with a cut-out front detail. The dress also featured a full skirt.
Heidi Klum
The supermodel wore a pastel yellow strapless gown with thigh-high black boots and elbow-length black gloves.
Mary J Blige
Blige chose a black cut-out gown with statement shoulders for the Billboard Music Awards. She paired the look with hoops and a high ponytail.
Naz Perez
Perez opted for a chrome strapless jumpsuit for this year’s awards, which she paired with matching silver heels.
Drew Afualo
The TikTok star opted for a silver one-shoulder fishnet gown for the Billboard Music Awards. She completed the look with a matching veil.
Ty Dolla Sign
Ty Dolla Sign arrived on the red carpet in black pants, a distressed black and gray shirt, and a black blazer. He accessorised the outfit with multiple diamond-encrusted necklaces and black sunglasses.
Tyler Cole
Cole opted for black pants with white graphics, a black blazer, black sunglasses, and black and white chunky sneakers for the awards show.
Lainey Wilson
The country music singer chose metallic gray bellbottom pants for the Billboard Music Awards, which she paired with a floral black, green and pink blazer. She completed the look with a belt and an oversized flower pin on her lapel.
Robyn DelMonte (aka @girlbosstown)
DelMonte, who is popular on social media under the handle @girlbosstown, arrived on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards in a silver strapless mini dress. The influencer paired the outfit with matching sparkling heels.
JT, Yung Miami
The City Girls hip hop duo chose matching outfits for this year’s Billboard Music Awards. For the occasion, both JT and Yung Miami wore black one-shouldered sheer dresses with purple skirts. They paired the outfits with matching purple heels.
AleXa
AleXa opted for a black mini dress with statement shoulders for the awards ceremony. She paired the dress with boots and a bright blue hairstyle.
Kendra Bailey and Bryson Tiller
Bailey and Tiller posed on the red carpet together ahead of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. For the awards ceremony, Bailey wore a beige skirt and matching bralette top, while Tiller chose a gray suit and a black cross-body bag. He paired the look with a black beanie hat.
Liza Koshy
The YouTuber opted for a black blazer for this year’s red carpet, which featured statement shoulders and cut-out detailing embellished with rhinestones. She paired the top with a black skirt with an oversized rhinestone-encrusted buckle.
Illenium
Illenium, whose real name is Nicholas D Miller, arrived on the red carpet in a gray paisley-print tuxedo with a black lapel.
Becky G
The singer chose a purple mini dress for the awards show, which featured a one-shoulder feathered detail.
Quincy
Quincy also opted for a purple ensemble, with the singer arriving on the red carpet in light purple pants with a purple blazer in a complementary shade and purple sneakers. He accesorised the look with black sunglasses.
DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled chose a purple outfit for this year’s Billboard Music Awards as well. The singer opted for a pale purple suit and matching purple sneakers.
French Montana
French Montana arrived on the red carpet in a yellow patterned shirt, which he paired with black pants. He completed the look with Fendi loafers.
Florence Welch
Welch, the lead vocalist of Florence and the Machine followed the purple theme when she arrived on the red carpet in a light purple gown with ruffles and glittered detailing. She wore the sheer dress over a black lace bodysuit.
Maxwell
Maxwell opted for a blue suit with oversize black buttons for the red carpet. He paired the outfit with sunglasses.
Giveon
Giveon chose a black, green and yellow suit for the awards ceremony. He accessorised the ensemble with silver chain necklaces and black chunky shoes.
Latto
Latto arrived on the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards in a black-floor length gown with a flower high-neck design.
Anitta
The Brazilian singer opted for a pink shimmering gown for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards ceremony.
Sean “Diddy” Combs
Combs arrived on the red carpet ahead of the awards ceremony, which he is hosting, in an all-white suit. He appeared to pose on the red carpet with a bottle of alcohol.
Pusha T
Pusha T opted for a simple black outfit, with the rapper arriving on the red carpet in black pants and a black leather button down shirt.
Elle King
King also chose black for the occasion, as she posed on the red carpet in a black long-sleeved midi dress with statement shoulders.
Michael Bublé
Bublé arrived on the red carpet in a blue suit. He posed ahead of the awards ceremony with Luisana Lopilato, who wore a blue dress with a feathered hem.
Chloe Bailey
Bailey chose a black long-sleeve spandex gown with a cut-out detail for the Billboard Music Awards. She accessorised the look with gold bangles.
Teyana Taylor
Taylor arrived on the red carpet in black leather pants with chain details and a black sheer bralette. She completed the look with an oversize silver chain necklace, red lipstick and black sunglasses.
Miranda Lambert
The country music singer chose a blue, denim-esque suit for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.
Kali Uchis
The singer arrived on the red carpet in a red off-the-shoulder gown with a bustier-inspired bodice. She accessorised the outfit with hoops, and a long diamond necklace.
Fat Joe
The rapper chose a green terry-cloth outfit for the awards ceremony, posing on the red carpet in the green shorts and matching button-down shirt.
