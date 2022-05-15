Billboard Music Awards 2022: The best-dressed stars on the red carpet
Billboard Music Awards are taking place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas
The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are here, which means the red carpet is filling up with some of the most interesting outfits of awards season.
This year, the awards show will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Sean “Diddy” Combs set to host.
Ahead of the awards ceremony, and performances by Florence + the Machine, and Machine Gun Kelly and Dan + Shay, celebrities have already begun arriving on the red carpet.
From Naz Perez to Drew Afualo, these are the best-dressed stars at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.
Naz Perez
Perez opted for a chrome strapless jumpsuit for this year’s awards, which she paired with matching silver heels.
Drew Afualo
The TikTok star opted for a silver one-shoulder fishnet gown for the Billboard Music Awards. She completed the look with a matching veil.
Ty Dolla Sign
Ty Dolla Sign arrived on the red carpet in black pants, a distressed black and gray shirt, and a black blazer. He accessorised the outfit with multiple diamond-encrusted necklaces and black sunglasses.
Tyler Cole
Cole opted for black pants with white graphics, a black blazer, black sunglasses, and black and white chunky sneakers for the awards show.
Lainey Wilson
The country music singer chose metallic gray bellbottom pants for the Billboard Music Awards, which she paired with a floral black, green and pink blazer. She completed the look with a belt and an oversized flower pin on her lapel.
Robyn DelMonte (aka @girlbosstown)
DelMonte, who is popular on social media under the handle @girlbosstown, arrived on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards in a silver strapless mini dress. The influencer paired the outfit with matching sparkling heels.
JT, Yung Miami
The City Girls hip hop duo chose matching outfits for this year’s Billboard Music Awards. For the occasion, both JT and Yung Miami wore black one-shouldered sheer dresses with purple skirts. They paired the outfits with matching purple heels.
AleXa
AleXa opted for a black mini dress with statement shoulders for the awards ceremony. She paired the dress with boots and a bright blue hairstyle.
Kendra Bailey and Bryson Tiller
Bailey and Tiller posed on the red carpet together ahead of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. For the awards ceremony, Bailey wore a beige skirt and matching bralette top, while Tiller chose a gray suit and a black cross-body bag. He paired the look with a black beanie hat.
