Billie Eilish rocks deconstructed Rick Owens trench coat at 64th Grammys Awards

Billie Eilish stayed true to her bold, playful style at the 64th annual Grammy awards on Sunday evening, arriving in a deconstructed trench coat.

The “Happier Than Ever” singer took to the red carpet in a full black look from Rick Owens’ fall/winter 2022 collection.

Her flowing black trench coat featured an unconventional neckline, with her head emerging behind the collar – which hung loosely across her chest.

The arms of the jacket also fell to both sides, with the back forming a train as she walked.

She wore the quirky piece over a knee-skimming black dress, paired with black neoprene platform sock boots and rectangular sunglasses.

It was not Eilish’s only look of the evening. Taking to the stage of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in LAs Vegas, she wore a black T-shirt bearing an image of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The tribute comes less than two weeks after the musician was found dead in a hotel room on 25 March. Speaking to Access Hollywood at the Oscars, Eilish escribed the news as “incredibly heartbreaking”.

Eilish also opted for an all-black look at the Academy awards, arriving in an off-the-shoulder ruffled Gucci gown.

While her look was praised by many, Eilish had a quick-witted response for those who criticised her as appearance.

In a video posted to TikTok, user @koltenkephart dubbed Eilish one of the “worst dressed” of the evening. Alongside a picture of her black gown, he said: “I’ve had enough of her sh*t.”

The singer – who won an Oscar that evening for best original song alongside her brother Finneas, for “No Time to Die” - responded with a short clip of herself sitting on the toilet, holding up the peace sign.

“I HAVEN’T had enough of my sh*t. I am sh*tting right now,” she captioned the video, which has been viewed more than 33 million times.